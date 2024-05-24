7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (May 24)

Dune: Part Two is now streaming on Max

If, for some reason, you denied yourself the privilege of watching Dune: Part Two in theaters earlier this year, Timothée Chalamet’s sandworm-riding descent into madness is now streaming on Max in the US. But it's far from the only new movie to debut on streamers this weekend.

Elsewhere, Michael Mann’s slick automotive thriller Ferrari comes to Hulu, while Netflix subscribers can enjoy the arrival of Atlas, a new sci-fi thriller starring Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu.

Below, we've rounded up the biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Dune: Part Two (Max)

Less than three months after beginning its $700 million theatrical run, Denis Villeneuve’s stunning sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two is now streaming on Max in the US (UK viewers will have to wait a little while longer for the film's debut on Sky).

This star-studded second chapter to the director’s proposed Dune trilogy finds messianic prince Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) joining forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to take revenge against the Harkonnen conspirators who destroyed his family.

Suffice to say, Dune: Part Two is the movie of 2024 so far, having earned rave reviews and reviving interest in Frank Herbert’s vast Dune universe (which is set to be explored further in Warner Bros’ upcoming Max series Dune: Prophecy). It’s a shoo-in for a spot on our best Max movies list, and if you haven’t seen Dune: Part Two already, cancel your weekend plans and right that wrong immediately.

Now available to stream on Max.

Ferrari (Hulu)

Having debuted on Sky in the UK earlier this year, Michael Mann’s stylish race-car drama Ferrari makes its US streaming debut on Hulu this weekend.

Set in the summer of 1957, this starry biopic follows legendary racer-turned-entrepreneur Enzo Ferarri (Adam Driver) as wagers the future of his bankruptcy-threatened company on the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1000-mile race across Italy.

Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey also star in Ferrari, which critics described as “an electrifying ride” upon its release in December 2023.

Now available to stream on Hulu.

Atlas (Netflix)

Atlas, the latest CGI-fueled action adventure from San Andreas director Brad Peyton, is now streaming on Netflix.

This streaming-exclusive feature stars Jennifer Lopez as a gifted data analyst tasked with capturing a renegade AI robot soldier (Simu Liu) who plans on destroying humanity. If the film’s trailer is anything to go by, it’s basically iRobot meets Titanfall.

Critics have described Atlas as a “silly Netflix mockbuster”, so while it might not earn a spot on our list of the best Netflix movies, it sounds like the film could be a good way to switch your brain off this weekend.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

If you were one of the few people to catch all five seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on Netflix, you’ll be glad to hear that a sequel series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, has now landed on the world’s best streaming service.

This animated sci-fi adventure – which is set six years after the finale of Camp Cretaceous – sees the reunited Nublar Six embroiled in a deadly conspiracy that could spell the end for both dinosaurs and humanity.

Chaos Theory is billed as a family-friendly show, but long-time Jurassic Park fans will surely find plenty of lore-expanding drama to enjoy here.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Tires (Netflix)

If you’re looking for an off-beat workplace comedy to enjoy this weekend, new Netflix series Tires could be worth a try.

Self-funded by US comedian Shane Gillis, this quickfire sitcom follows a hapless auto shop manager (Steve Gerben) as he strives to improve customer service and drive profits, all while keeping his troublemaking cousin (played by Gillis himself) in line.

Critics have described Tires as a “middle finger to wokeness”, which makes the show sound like a perfect fit for existing Shane Gillis fans.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

The Blue Angels (Prime Video)

If, like everyone else, you enjoyed Top Gun: Maverick and can’t wait for its (inevitable) sequel, new Amazon documentary The Blue Angels could help tide you over.

Produced by director J.J. Abrams and Maverick star Glen Powell, this made-for-IMAX feature chronicles a year with the US Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron, from selection through to show season via months of challenging training.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Beach Boys (Disney Plus)

Disney has a real taste for music documentaries at the minute, and the latest retrospective to hit Disney Plus is The Beach Boys.

Through never-before-seen footage and interviews with The Beach Boys themselves, this feature-length film traces the titular band’s journey from humble California beginnings to their unprecedented domination of global music charts throughout the 1960s.

Critics have described Disney’s The Beach Boys as “heartfelt” and “entertaining”, though the documentary supposedly ignores the darker side of the band’s success story.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

