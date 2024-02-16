7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (February 16)

Oppenheimer is now streaming on Peacock in the US

Sound the alarm! Christopher Nolan’s industry-shaking wartime blockbuster, Oppenheimer, makes its streaming debut on Peacock this weekend – though only for US subscribers.

UK audiences will have to wait until April to stream Cillian Murphy’s award-winning turn as the ‘Father of the Atomic Bomb’ on the small screen (from a subscription, at least), but in the meantime, the likes of The New Look, The Vince Staples Show, and The Grand Tour: Sand Job are available to stream right now on Apple TV Plus, Netflix and Prime Video, respectively.

Below, we've rounded up the seven biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Oppenheimer (Peacock)

Arriving bang in the middle of awards season, Christopher Nolan’s masterful J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic is now streaming on Peacock in the US.

If you somehow managed to miss the wall-to-wall coverage of this star-studded masterpiece last summer, Oppenheimer recounts the events leading up to the creation of the atomic bomb in 1945, and the hearings that followed in the aftermath of its use during World War II. Cillian Murphy stars as the film’s titular physicist alongside Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and many more A-listers.

In the UK, it’s been confirmed that Oppenheimer will make its Sky Cinema debut on April 12.

The New Look (Apple TV Plus)

Sticking with the World War II theme, Todd A. Kessler’s historical drama series The New Look begins streaming on Apple TV Plus this weekend.

This 10-episode biopic centers on the origins of the modern fashion industry in Nazi-occupied Paris. Specifically, The New Look recounts the exploits of Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn), who went toe-to-toe with Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) against a backdrop of political oppression.

Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close also star in The New Look, which critics have described as “sumptuous” and “absorbing”. Might this become one of the best Apple TV Plus shows ? We’ll be tuning in to find out – the series’ first three episodes are available to stream now on Apple TV Plus.

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix)

Netflix's latest off-beat comedy series comes from rapper Vince Staples, who plays a scripted version of himself in The Vince Staples Show.

Loosely based on Staples’ life – from his childhood in Long Beach, California to his present-day career as a big-time rapper – this five-part sitcom follows its titular star as he navigates a surrealist version of reality.

Sure, that all sounds suitably weird, but critics have lapped up The Vince Staples Show, calling it “joyously weird and ludicrously suave.” So, don’t be surprised to see this one earn a spot on our list of the best Netflix shows soon.

The Grand Tour: Sand Job (Prime Video)

The trusty trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond return to Prime Video for their latest vehicular misadventure this weekend.

The Grand Tour: Sand Job finds the hapless British presenters embarking on yet another perilous road trip, this time across the Sahara Desert in such famously rugged vehicles as a Maserati, a Jaguar and an Aston Martin – what could go wrong?

If you’ve ever seen a Grand Tour special before, you'll know exactly what to expect from this new feature: expletives, extreme terrain and, we suspect, a few minor explosions.

Vigil season 2 (Peacock)

Joining Oppenheimer on Peacock this weekend is Vigil season 2, which aired in the UK to rave reviews at the end of last year.

New episodes of the BBC-produced drama series find Suranne Jones’ detective Amy Silva on the case of a military drone exercise gone awry. Specifically, she’s called in to investigate the unlawful airborne killing of civilians in the fictional, oil-rich Middle East dictatorship of Wudyan, whose £1bn ‘partnership’ with the UK is threatened as a result.

Upon its initial release back in December, critics described Vigil season 2 as “pacy” and “extremely good” – though some reviewers took issue with the new season’s distinct lack of submarine-based action.

Einstein and the Bomb (Netflix)

The first of this week’s two documentary picks is Einstein and the Bomb on Netflix.

Combining archive footage with fictional dramatizations – not unlike Netflix’s Alexander: The Making of a God – this feature-length BBC production explores Albert Einstein’s complex relationship with Hitler, Germany and the atomic bomb in the lead up to (and during) World War II.

Critics have called Einstein and the Bomb a “moving and thoughtful docudrama,” which suggests it could be one of the best Netflix documentaries released so far in 2024.

The Truth About Jim (Max)

For all you true crime fans out there, The Truth About Jim is now streaming on Max.

This four-part docuseries centers on Sierra Barter’s amateur investigation to discover whether her step-grandfather, Jim Mordecai – a respected teacher with a secret history of sexual violence against women – was also a notorious serial killer (perhaps even the infamous Zodiac killer).

