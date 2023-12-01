7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (December 1)

We’ve been up to our ears in filtering through Black Friday deals here at TechRadar in recent days, but with the November sales season now in the rear window, we’ll gladly join you in kicking back to watch some of the best new movies and TV shows available to stream this weekend.

Headlining the latest crop of arrivals is The Artful Dodger on Hulu, an Australia-set Dickens adaptation starring Love Actually alumnus Thomas Brodie-Sangster, while May December and Candy Cane Lane debut on Netflix and Prime Video, respectively.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and more this weekend.

The Artful Dodger (Hulu)

December is famous for bringing the (very different) work of Mariah Carey and Charles Dickens to the fore, but the latter’s A Christmas Carol classic has been usurped by another Dickensian tale this year: The Artful Dodger.

Set in 1850s Australia, this eight-episode (unofficial) Oliver Twist sequel centers on the later years of pickpocket-turned-surgeon Jack Dawkins, aka the Artful Dodger (played here by Thomas Brodie-Sangster). David Thewlis also stars as Fagin, who coaxes the series’ titular anti-hero back into a life of crime.

Critics have described The Artful Dodger as “breezy” and “a very good time”, so it could well rank among the best Hulu shows of the year. UK viewers will have to wait for the series’ debut on Disney Plus early next year.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US.

May December (Netflix, Sky Cinema)

Nothing says Oscar season like a Natalie Portman/Julianne Moore two-hander, and May December has arrived on Netflix in the US and Sky Cinema in the UK to stake its claim as a 2024 awards nominee.

This Todd Haynes-directed drama focuses on Gracie (Julianne Moore), a happily married woman whose controversial past with her much younger husband, Joe (Charles Melton), comes back to haunt her when a Hollywood actress (Natalie Portman) begins researching the couple for a movie role.

May December debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to enthusiastic reviews, so it has the makings of being one of the best Netflix movies to stream this month.

Now available to stream on Netflix in the US and Sky Cinema in the UK.

Candy Cane Lane (Prime Video)

The first of this year’s new Christmas movies – and the first-ever festive feature to star comedy legend Eddie Murphy – is Candy Cane Lane on Prime Video.

This 90-minute family film sees Murphy play Chris Carver, a competitive family man who – in a desperate attempt to win the local neighborhood home decorating contest – unknowingly makes a deal with an evil elf (Jillian Bell). Naturally, chaos ensues.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Offerman, Ken Marino and Robin Thede also star in Candy Cane Lane, which critics have described as “a movie that swings between manic and sedative.”

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Slow Horses season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus’ well-reviewed espionage satire, Slow Horses, returns for its six-episode third season this weekend.

This latest entry is adapted from the third novel in Mick Herron’s Slough House series, Real Tigers, and kicks off with a Bond-esque chase through the streets of Istanbul. Things quickly go awry, and Lamb (Gary Oldman), River (Jack Lowden), Standish (Saskia Reeves) and Diana (Kristin Scott Thomas) are once again drawn into a globe-trotting conspiracy.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses season 3 – which critics have described as “polished” and “better than ever” – are now available to stream on Apple TV Plus. The show’s remaining four installments will arrive weekly every Wednesday through December 27.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (Netflix)

The second of this week’s holiday-themed recommendations is The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, which is now streaming on Netflix.

This 23-minute prequel to the 2022 DreamWorks feature film finds the titular Bad Guys – that’s Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Ms. Tarantula, Mr. Shark and Mr. Piranha – forced to rekindle the holiday spirit after ruining the city’s annual Santa Claus parade.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Family Switch (Netflix)

Body-swap comedies are nothing new, but while Freaky Friday featured a mother-daughter switch, and Big saw Tom Hanks’ Josh inhabit the body of his future self, Netflix’s Family Switch goes one step further than both movies.

Starring Ed Helms and Jennifer Garner, this new Netflix movie – which is adapted from the 2010 children's book Bedtime for Mommy – centers on a tech-obsessed husband and wife who involuntarily switch places with their two kids after an astrological reader highlights the error of their ways.

Suffice to say, Family Switch has received a lukewarm reception from critics, but it’ll no doubt provide some light-hearted enjoyment for anyone looking to switch their brain off for 90 minutes.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Bookie (Max)

Charlie Sheen stars in Chuck Lorre's latest comedy series, Bookie, which begins streaming on Max this weekend.

This eight-part production centers on Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco), a charismatic bookmaker who struggles to navigate the impending legalization of sports gambling, as well as his increasingly unstable clients, family and co-workers.

The first two episodes of Bookie are now available to stream on Max. The show’s remaining six installments will arrive in pairs every Thursday through December 21.

Now available to stream on Max.