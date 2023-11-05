7 new horror movies for November 2023 on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more

The spooky season might be officially over but that's not to say there aren't a slew of must-see horror movies heading to streaming in November. October brought a glut of brand new titles to the best streaming services and while we've got a handful of those here – a body horror from a first-time director over on Shudder is well worth your time – the majority are a mix of classics, modern classics, and recent releases that you might have missed in theaters.

So fret not that the Halloween spirit has departed, because it's always around if you're willing to see it, that is… Especially if you have access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Shudder.

The Omen (1976)

When: November 1

Where to stream it: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK, AU)

"It's all for you, Damien!" cries a young nanny before she ceremoniously hangs herself at a five year-old's birthday party. The Omen remains a horror classic for good reason and this shocking moment early on hints at what’s in store for the Thorn family. The antichrist cometh in the form of a young boy who happens to be the son of a US ambassador, played by Gregory Peck. It's he who switches out his child at birth and unfortunately selects evil incarnate as a suitable replacement. Filmed a couple of years before director Richard Donner headed into Superman territory, it's a masterclass in building tension and letting it go in the most horrific ways– in large part due to Jerry Goldsmith's score which landed the composer his only Oscar.

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

When: November 1

Where to stream it: Netflix (US), Stan (AU), rent or buy (UK)

After dedicating years to the Spider-Man trilogy, Sam Raimi bounces back to the little genre that could for a delicious, mean-spirited dive into the world of curses. Drag Me To Hell follows poor bank loan officer Christine (Alison Lohman) who, after denying a mortgage extension to an old woman, finds herself experiencing a whole host of unpleasant circumstances. Echoing the spirit of Evil Dead, the movie is almost gleeful in its treatment of Christine, which should appeal if you like your horror with a hint of malice amid comedy. Bearing a final image that still haunts this writer to this very day, add to your watchlist immediately.

Scream 4 (2011)

When: Nov 1

Where to stream it: Paramount Plus (UK, US, AU)

You may be forgiven for wondering if this is really new to streaming. But it had been removed from Paramount's Scream collection due to rights issues, and has now returned fresh for November, and so qualifies for our list. Craven's final foray into the Scream franchise continues to age like a fine wine and is arguably where the series should have ended. Way ahead of its time, the central thesis of Scream 4 revolves around the concept of fandom as cultural currency with the Ghostface killers seeking fame for their string of copycat killings. Campbell, Cox, and Arquette return to support the cast of up-and-comers who are hacked and slashed like never before – this is undoubtedly the goriest installment. While some of the script punch-ups from Ehren Kruger imbue a slapstick comedy it could do without, it still remains a top-notch slasher sequel with a performance from Emma Roberts to die for.

Birth/Rebirth (2023)

When: November 10

Where to stream it: Shudder (UK, US, AU)

Another slam dunk from Shudder, this 2023 horror movie hails from first-time director Laura Moss and looks to challenge our concepts of life, death, and motherhood. A loose Frankenstein reworking, it follows pathologist Rose Casper (Marin Ireland) who decides to revive the corpse of nurse Celie Morales' (Judy Reyes) young daughter when she lands on her slab. She soon discovers that in order to keep her alive she will have to make sacrifices. With flashes of Cronenberg's body horror era, Birth/Rebirth was a critical smash hit when it arrived in theaters earlier this year, proof that Moss is a filmmaker on the rise.

Renfield (2023)

When: November 17

Where to stream it: Now (UK), Prime (US), Amazon Video (AU)

Chris McKay's quasi-sequel to the original Dracula straddles action and comedy, which makes it a perfect Friday night horror. Nicolas Cage stars in one of his traditional scenery-chewing roles of excess as Dracula, the iconic vamp with an oversized ego. The main bulk of the film focuses its plot on his long-suffering familiar Renfield, played by Nicholas Hoult who actively takes steps to separate himself from Dracula via a self-help group. Things go awry and before long Renfield is in the crosshairs of a crime family. It leans more onto the action elements than horror but it's not devoid of gore by any stretch, as Dracula wipes out an entire 12-step meeting in a geyser of blood.

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

When: November 23

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime (US), Netflix (UK), Amazon Video (AU)

How do you match the delightfully unhinged mania of Sam Raimi's original Evil Dead trilogy? You don't. For Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the focus shifts from B-movie schlock and anchors itself in the trauma and heartbreak of familial disharmony. That's not to say it's unrecognizable; it carries the grue, grot and vile body horror of the franchise with its action also restricted to a single location. This time an apartment block becomes infected with Deadites after young Danny (Morgan Davies) discovers the book of the dead and brings it home. Alyssa Sutherland steals the show as matriarch Ellie, a wild, demonic turn that's up there with Bruce Campbell's manic performance in Evil Dead 2. A welcome addition to the canon.

Beau is Afraid (2023)

When: November 25

Where to stream it: Now (UK), Amazon Video (AU, US)

Only three movies into his career and already an Ari Aster release is cause for excitement. Hereditary and Midsommar tackle deep-seeded trauma within women, and for his third outing, Aster shines that spotlight on a man's experience across this three-hour odyssey. A heady concoction that's part-horror, part-drama and whatever the hell the third act is – somewhere off the map and befuddled, which could describe the titular character played by Joaquin Phoenix. It's impossible to take your eyes from his performance, scattershot and wild-eyed as he tries to make his way through the world following his mother's death. This is indulgent filmmaking at its very best that will give you shocks and laughs in equal measure.