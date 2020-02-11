Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip brings flip phones into 2020, with a 6.7-inch display that folds in half. It's very different from the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and while we aren't sure if it's the future of smartphones, the execution seems better than the new Moto Razr.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is literally ready to bend over frontward to give you a daringly fresh concept compared to today's traditional-looking smartphones.

We got to test out Z Flip at Samsung's Unpacked event and, sure enough, it folds in half like it's a modern day flip phone. Don't 'Okay, Boomer' us – we kind of like it. The design makes it infinitely easier to hold and pocket, and that's a win for those of us with smaller hands.

Yes, The Z Flip is light on specs due to its small footprint, especially when compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but not short on novelty. It has that in spades. The obvious difference between this phone is that, like the new Moto Razr, the inside contains a bendable screen that stretches from top to bottom.

The candybar-style deign, when unfolded, makes the Z flip distinct from Samsung's other foldable smartphone, the mini-tablet-like Galaxy Fold. It has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen and 12.1:9 aspect ratio. It feels extremely tall in the hand.

You could easily mistake the Z Flip for a typical Android flagship phone if you don't pay attention to the faint display crease across the middle of the display. However, collapse that hinge down and the phone's footprint gets much smaller.

There's just a tiny 1.1-inch AMOLED 'Cover Display' on the outside. It's enough to show a short name or a scrolling phone number (even our 10-digit phone number proved to be too long for the entire Cover Display when we tested it out). We're wondering how useful this will be compared to the larger cover displays of the Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr.

There are two things that we feel Samsung gets right about its new foldable: first, it uses thin glass to covering the inner screen. The Moto Razr, Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X all using vulnerable plastic screens. We're interested in seeing how this one stands up.

Second, the Z Flip is has a 3,300mAh battery compared to Motorola's 2,510 mAh, and we've had serious problems with the latter. We'll go into the battery life more in a second, but it's a better sign for the future of flip-style foldables.

Like all foldable phones, Samsung's latest comes with a high asking price: $1,380 / £1,300. It'll be available in the US and UK on February 14.

We'll continue to update our Samsung Galaxy Z hands-on review as we get more prices and release dates in for regions around the world.

About that thin glass

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip display is made of Samsung’s ‘Ultra Thin Glass’, which seems to shoot for the same goal as the Motorola Razr with its P-OLED screen in making a thin yet durable display.

While the Motorola Razr’s P-OLED gave us some friction under finger when dragging your tips along the screen, the Galaxy Z Flip feels a treat to use; its glass is just as smooth and frictionless as Corning Gorilla Glass on your typical non-folding smartphone, so you can easily forget you’re using a new display technology.

Yet the Ultra Thin Glass also felt pretty durable, and when we tapped on the screen, even pretty hard, we didn’t feel like the device was in any risk of breaking. Of course we weren’t hitting the screen as hard as a drop would hurt it, but we’re still pretty confident this is a durable foldable phone.

One potential issue with the Ultra Thin Glass, however, is that there’s a noticeable crease where the hinge is. This isn’t a huge hindrance, and we learnt to ignore it even over the small period of time we were testing the phone, but some users might find it more a nuisance than we did.

Battery

Early verdict

The Galaxy Z Flip isn't necessarily a pivot of Samsung's foldable phone strategy, it feels more like another experiment to see which design sticks with consumers. In launching after the Moto Razr, it gets a lot of things right, including a bigger battery and thin glass to protect the 6.7-inch inner display. But that's not enough reason to pay more than a flagship phone maxed-out with the highest specs when you also have the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra available in early March.

If anything, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is evidence that the future of foldable phones hasn't been decided in 2020 – it's a bold idea that's rather flexible, if you will.