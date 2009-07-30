Trending
Sony Ericsson C903

The latest specialist cameraphone put through its paces

For

  • 5-megpixel camera
  • Good GPS
  • High-speed mobile data
  • Easy to use interface
  • Decent music player

Against

  • No Wi-Fi
  • No memory stick supplied
  • No 3.5mm headphone socket or adapter
  • LED flash lacks power
  • Accidental activation issues

Sony Ericsson may have whetted appetites for truly top-end cameraphone quality with its recently announced 12.1-megapixel Satio, but the mobile maker has also been taking care of business in its mid-range portfolio, with the Sony Ericsson C903 its latest 5-megapixel Cyber-shot sharp-shooter.

Taking up position below the 8-megapixel C905 but above the C902 in the photo-centric Cyber-shot line-up, the Sony Ericsson C903 is a tidily turned out sliderphone.

Its 5-megapixel camera has a similar set of controls and software as its higher-end stablemate – including a decent autofocus system with face detection, Smile Shutter and BestPics gadgetry – although it has a dual-LED flash rather than the xenon type used on the C905.

A-GPS satellite location finding technology is on board the C903, while the phone also has HSPA high-speed data connectivity – useful for swift downloading of content or uploading of images and video from the handset to online services.

Unfortunately, as well as a few megapixels lighter than the C905, the C903 also lacks the C905's appealing Wi-Fi capability.

Design

Lighter on features it may be, but weighing 96g against the C905's 136g, it's also considerably easier in the pocket too. It's a few millimetres slimmer, at 97(h) x 49(w) x 16(d) mm, though the weight difference is more a result of the bodywork – the glossy plastic frame of the C903 feels less substantial than that of the chunky C905.

The presentably tidy design of the C903 includes a smattering of chrome-style trim around the navigation D-pad, the edge of the phone, and rather neatly in a strip across the back panel – contrasting well with the glossy 'lacquer black', 'techno white' and 'glamour red' colour schemes in which the C903 is available.