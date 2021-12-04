West Ham vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

It's east versus west as Thomas Tuchel's Blues make the short trip to Stratford looking to maintain their place at the top of the table. Read on to find out how to watch West Ham United vs Chelsea online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Chelsea nearly came unstuck against struggling Watford in midweek, with the Blues sneaking a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech.

The Hammers meanwhile saw their top four credentials dented that evening after allowing conceding late at home to Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

The stakes are high for both sides, with David Moyes’s Hammers now three games without a win, while Chelsea know anything less than a victory against their local rivals could allow both in-form Man City and Liverpool to leapfrog them this weekend.

Follow our guide to get a West Ham vs Chelsea live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a West Ham vs Chelsea live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch West Ham vs Chelsea from anywhere

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League live stream in the UK

BT Sport This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport. Coverage starts at 11.30am GMT, ahead of a 12.30pm GMT kick-off. If you're BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Don't forget that the provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

Sling TV NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and will be showing every match. You can tune in to West Ham vs Chelsea via NBCSN if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 8.30am EDT / 5.30am PDT. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE West Ham vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including West Ham vs Chelsea, which kicks off at 7.30am EST / 4.30am PST on Saturday. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 11.30pm AEDT late on Saturday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch West Ham vs Chelsea at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 1.30am NZDT on Saturday night / Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

