Oculus announces new Samsung Gear VR that's super affordable

During Oculus Connect 2, Brenden Iribe welcomed Peter Koo, SVP of Samsung Mobile to announce yet another new Samsung Gear VR.

The device is 22% lighter 310g compared to first Gear VR which weighed in at 379g and the S6/S6 Edge follow up of 403g/409g respectively. The new Gear also works with the recently announced next-gen Samsung phones: Galaxy Note 5, S6 Edge+ along with the S6 and S6 Edge.

The field of view remains the same at 96 degrees however the IPD (interpupillary distance) has been decreased to 54 70 mm from its previous 55 71 mm for the Note 4 version.

The touchpad is better and redesigned to pop out more making it easier to use, while the Oculus Home universe has expanded. More cushion has been added to provide greater comfort as well.

Costing only $99 (about £65, AU$140), the price is far cheaper than past headsets. This new Gear VR will be available globally November 2015.