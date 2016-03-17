Oscar Isaac gets apocalyptic in a brand new X-Men trailer

How hyped up are you for the X-Men Apocalypse movie? The hype dial just got turned up a little higher ahead of the film's May release with a brand new trailer and plenty of new footage for fans to pour over.

The usual big names from the prequel trilogy, including James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender, are joined by newcomer Oscar Isaac as the eponymous Apocalypse. His name's a bit of a giveaway as to his ultimate aim.

This is the last in the X-Men prequel trilogy, following on from 2011's First Class and 2014's Days of Future Past. Given how far Jennifer Lawrence's star has risen in that time, it's no surprise to see her take centre stage here as Mystique.

As seems to be mandatory in modern-day trailers, there's a slowed-down, spaced-out version of a modern pop song thrown in for good measure. Put the trailer on loop and you can count down the days until the movie's release on May 27.