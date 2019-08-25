Unofficial 'dummy' model videos show off what to expect from the iPhone 11

We're definitely in iPhone 11 leaks season now – with the official launch just two or three weeks away, we've got plenty of rumors and speculation floating around the web... as well as a new video showing dummy models of the iPhone 11.

The phones you see in the ConceptsiPhone video below aren't real iPhones, but they're mocked up dummies based on everything that's leaked out so far. They should be pretty close to the real deal.

According to BGR, the dummy models make a few mistakes: they don't use the updated round toggle for the mute switch, and the area around the camera lenses isn't color-matched to the rest of the back.

News on the iPhone 11 screen

We get to look at the phone in white and rose gold versions, and there's also a shot of what an iPhone 11 case might look like – with that updated rear camera, you're not going to be able to use your existing case.

Based on the rumors we've heard so far, the iPhone 11 range will feature two 'Pro' models as well as a successor to the iPhone XR. These two higher-end handsets will have the triple-lens cameras you can see in the video above.

That extra lens means more photography tricks, with enhanced HDR and wider angle shots on the table. Apparently they might match DSLRs in terms of quality.

There's also an increasing amount of talk about Apple Pencil support for the iPhones, something that's been rumored ever since the Apple Pencil first appeared. This year could be the year that happens.

With the iPhone 11 launch date rumored to be on Tuesday, September 10 or thereabouts, we don't have long to wait to find out exactly what Apple has been working on – and of course we'll bring you all the announcements as they happen.