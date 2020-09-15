The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is filming again – and an old MCU villain is revealed

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the long-awaited Disney Plus MCU TV show that was once meant to release in August 2020 before Covid-19 hit, has finally resumed filming.

Set photos from Atlanta, Georgia are doing the rounds – and they reveal the return of MCU villain Batroc (played by Georges St-Pierre), last seen getting his ass kicked by Steve Rogers in the opening of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They also show Agent 13 (Emily Van Camp) in the midst of filming.

Just Jared snapped the pictures from the show's set that revealed Batroc's role in the series. They don't show off much more than that, but we didn't previously know that Batroc would be appearing in this series.

Emily VanCamp and Georges St-Pierre are back on the set of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" after COVID-19 lockdowns prevented filming for months - see the new set pics! https://t.co/LOC10JiuFzSeptember 14, 2020

All of this follows a new photo of lead actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in-costume, presumably on the show's set. It's in black-and-white, but it offers a new look at the costumes of both Bucky and Falcon – and is hopefully a sign the show's release on Disney Plus is planned for some point in the near future.

Friends. Social distancing since November ’19. Sebastian Stan A photo posted by @imsebastianstan on Sep 14, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

What happened to the first Disney Plus MCU show?

Filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an abrupt end in early March, when a location shoot for the show in Prague was abandoned over the spread of Covid-19. Filming was reportedly several weeks off finishing – so we're guessing it's going to end in the US, to avoid the practical challenges of another international location shoot. Numerous MCU productions take place in Atlanta.

It's unclear when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will release on Disney Plus, but the next planned MCU installment is Black Widow, coming on November 6. That will kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.