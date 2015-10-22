Boomerang from Instagram blurs the line between photos and video

Bored of static shots yet vehemently against video? Then Boomerang might be for you. The new standalone app from Instagram takes a burst of five photos at the press of a button, then stitches them together into a one-second movie.

The video plays forwards and backwards, rather than just stopping at the end or looping like a GIF, so it's a little bit different.

Your creation is automatically saved to your camera roll and can also easily be posted on Instagram or shared to Facebook and other places.

It's every bit as simple as Instagram itself, it just gives you a new way of capturing and sharing your experiences.

App overload

The only downside is you have to get a whole new app to do it, which, if you're invested in Instagram's ever-growing number of apps (such as Hyperlapse and Layout), could soon start to clutter up your phone.

Boomerang is available now as a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.