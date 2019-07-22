Samsung Galaxy Space could be the company’s next 2-in-1 laptop

Samsung has a fresh Windows device in the pipeline that goes by the name of the ‘Galaxy Space’, at least according to a leaked Geekbench result – although it’s not clear exactly what this piece of hardware might be.

Going by the info on Geekbench, the Galaxy Space is running Windows 10 and has 8GB of system memory, with an 8-core processor sporting a base clock speed of 2.84GHz.

Sadly, that’s all the hardware info listed in the Geekbench database, so we are left in fairly wild guessing territory here – assuming this benchmark is legit and means anything at all, of course.

However, it seems this is most likely a convertible laptop of some kind, separate from Samsung’s Galaxy Book models, running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

As Windows Latest (which spotted this development) observes, the single-core and multi-core benchmark scores are similar to those achieved by the Samsung Galaxy Book 2, a 2-in-1 notebook that uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chip (with four of its eight cores running at 2.9GHz).

So we could be looking at something along similar lines – although any new product would obviously have to differentiate itself somehow, to be worth releasing (and it’s further worth noting that we weren’t impressed with the overall performance levels of the Galaxy Book 2 in our review).

Mixed message?

As we’ve already said, this is all very much pure speculation, and speaking of which, Windows Latest even raises the possibility that this could be some kind of Windows Mixed Reality headset (nothing about the display size is listed on Geekbench, after all).

That seems a little unlikely, perhaps, given the latest developments with these headsets, which are now disappearing from the Microsoft Store (and elsewhere) seemingly in the face of not-so-great sales.

Microsoft itself has recently closed a Mixed Reality studio in Berlin and is apparently scaling down on these headsets to focus more on Surface and Xbox hardware. So whether Samsung would come out with a new Windows Mixed Reality offering seems doubtful – although not beyond the realms of possibility.

Hopefully we’ll find out soon enough what Samsung has planned here, if anything, because we certainly can’t take this leak as concrete evidence that a Galaxy Space device is indeed in the pipeline.