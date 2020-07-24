Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leaks say it'll beat Galaxy Note 20 in two key ways

A cheaper alternative to the S20 (above) could land soon with a lot going for it

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (which looks set to be the Galaxy S20 Lite in all but name) is heavily rumored to be launching soon, and surprisingly it looks like it could beat the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (which will almost certainly cost more) in at least two ways.

The first of these is the refresh rate, as reports suggest that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy Note 20 will be stuck with a 60Hz one.

It might seem unlikely that the cheaper phone would have a higher refresh rate, but we now have an explanation for that, as Ross Young (founder of DisplaySearch and a major source of smartphone screen leaks) has said that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a rigid OLED screen, while the Galaxy Note 20 will use a flexible OLED display.

The S20 FE will use a rigid OLED vs. a flexible OLED on the S20 and Note 20. So, it will be thicker and heavier, but can reduce the cost significantly.July 23, 2020

Rigid OLED, according to Young, is thicker and heavier (meaning the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition might also be slightly thicker and heavier), but it’s also cheaper. Additionally, flexible OLED tends to be higher resolution, but leaks suggest the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might only have a 1080 x 2400 screen anyway, so there might not be much difference there.

A bigger battery too

Elsewhere, GalaxyClub claims to have learned from a “reliable source” that the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a battery with a rated capacity of 4,370mAh, which will likely translate to an advertised capacity of 4,500mAh.

That’s larger than the rumored 4,300mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and the same size as the battery in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is rumored to be – but with a likely smaller, lower resolution screen on the S20 Fan Edition, the battery might last longer here.

And while this source is only talking about the 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the 4G one is likely to have the same battery capacity.

This source also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a 12MP main, 12MP wide-angle, and 8MP telephoto camera, and that it will come in red, white, green, and orange shades.

None of this is confirmed just yet of course, but if these rumors are right then the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition could end up being a lot more exciting than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. You might have to wait longer for it though, as while the Note 20 is expected to land on August 5, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition probably won’t land until later in the year – possibly October.

Via Phone Arena