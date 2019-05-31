Samsung Galaxy Note 10 likely will have physical buttons after all

Recently we heard a rumor that Samsung was planning not to put any physical buttons on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, opting for capacitive ones instead, but unsurprisingly it seems that might not be the case after all.

According to @UniverseIce (a reputable leaker) the Galaxy Note 10 will have physical buttons. But it seems the original rumor might not have been totally wrong, as they say that originally the Note 10 wasn’t going to have physical buttons, but that this didn’t pass Samsung’s “rigorous testing”, so the final model will have them.

However, they also say that they’re “not optimistic” about the presence of a headphone jack, which is another thing we’d recently heard might be absent.

Note10 pursues stability and maturity. In the first version, Note10 did not have physical buttons. It was very radical but it did not pass Samsung's rigorous testing, so the final version of Note10 still retains physical buttons.May 31, 2019

We would of course take all of these rumors with a pinch of salt, but this sounds believable. Multiple sources have now said there wouldn’t be a headphone jack and it’s a feature that more and more companies are doing away with.

As for physical buttons, removing them would be a radical change, and one with few obvious benefits, so we suspect they will be present. That said, their days could be numbered, as it’s not just Samsung that’s rumored to be removing them – we’ve also heard that the Google Pixel 4 might switch to capacitive buttons.

So there seems to be a real interest in making the switch, meaning that in a few years they might be on the way out, even if they’re not this year.