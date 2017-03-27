Red iPhone 7: is this the best shade yet?

Apple now has a red iPhone 7 and red iPhone 7 Plus for you to consider when you're looking at your next iOS phone.

Both new versions of the iPhone 7 come in alongside the other iPhone 7 colors, which are Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold.

The shade is a lot brighter than most of the other colors, so this is only for those looking to make a statement with their new phone - while also helping the (RED) aids charity.

The red version still looks premium while being bold and comes with a reflective logo on the back of the phone.

Everything else about the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus is the same on the new red version. The new color model for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus has been made in collaboration with the AIDS global fund (RED)

The aim of the charity is to "bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation".

Apple hasn't explained how much money from each sale will go to the charity, but it should benefit those in need if you buy this new version of the phone.

You can buy the red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from a number of retailers and directly from Apple right now.