PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch the Champions League from anywhere today

PSG and RB Leipzig have something of a budding rivalry going on in Europe at the moment. After the perennial French Ligue 1 winners ousted the Bundesliga upstarts in the Champions League semi-finals last season, Leipzig hit back at the first asking, beating last year's UCL runners-up 2-1 in the first of their two Group H matches. The second is tonight, so follow our guide below to watch a PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch a PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream Kick-off time at the Parc des Princes in Paris for this match is at 9pm local time (CET), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and an 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local PSG vs RB Leipzig coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

Julian Nagelesmann's Leipzig side have had a respectable start to the season, and currently sit fourth in a tightly packed Bundesliga table with just a single loss to their name. They've also lost just once in European action this season. But it was a bad one, with current Group H leaders Man United hammering the Germans 5-0.

On the opposite bench, it's looking like business as usual again for PSG on the domestic front. After a stuttering start to the season, the big spenders have righted their ship and now sit top of the league - their usual vantage point in France's Ligue 1. However, they haven't gotten off to the same kind of start in the Champions League, having lost to United as well as RB Leipzig.

Tonight's home match at the Parc des Princes in Paris is therefore a must-win for Thomas Tuchel's men if they want to stay in the running in Group H - this year's UCL 'group of death' featuring PSG, Leipzig, Man U, and reigning Turkish champions, Istanbul Basaksehir - who knocked off United to open their first ever Champions League campaign. A loss here and PSG will be relegated to Europa League action - or potentially an even more embarrassing fate.

Intrigued? Read on as we explain how to watch a PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream today and catch all the UEFA Champions League action this Tuesday from anywhere on earth.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch PSG vs RB Leipzig online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for today's match, you probably won't be able to watch it like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to the 2020/21 Champions League in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's intriguing PSG vs RB Leipzig clash. It's being shown on BT Sport ESPN, with kick-off at 8pm GMT and coverage starting at 7.45. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch PSG vs RB Leipzig: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's PSG vs RB Leipzig clash is being shown on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. For cord cutters, another option is fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - fuboTV isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of big European football matches is also usually available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The streaming platform is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's PSG vs RB Leopzig game, which kicks-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a heap of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch PSG vs RB Leipzig if you find yourself outside of Canada today.

PSG vs RB Leipzig: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for live coverage of PSG vs RB Leipzig. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on Thursday morning. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch PSG vs RB Leipzig online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's PSG vs RB Leipzig fixture scheduled to kick-off at 9am NZDT on Thursday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream PSG vs RB Leipzig and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV , with kick-off time for PSG vs RB Leipzig in India 1.30am IST late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.