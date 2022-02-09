Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S22 from Amazon SG and score a bundle of bonuses

Audio player loading…

Samsung's brand new Galaxy S22 range looks pretty sweet, right? What if we told you that you could secure one of these cutting-edge devices at launch and receive up to SG$300 worth of eVouchers to spend on Samsung's website?

Well, that's exactly what Amazon SG is offering to those who make a pre-order purchase of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra between 11PM (SGT) on February 9, 2022 and 11:59PM (SGT) on March 3, 2022.

Don't worry, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus pre-orders aren't being left out – those who pre-order either handset within the promotion period detailed above will simply receive a slightly smaller SG$250 Samsung eVoucher instead.

The gifts don't stop there, though – Amazon SG is also offering its Galaxy S22 customers a giftbox containing a free silicone cover (with strap) and a limited edition wide strap at a total value of SG$116.

On top of that, early S22 adopters will also receive a SG$120 gift card to spend on Amazon SG, which is pretty awesome if you ask us.

To take advantage of these excellent Galaxy S22 pre-order bonuses, simply head over to Amazon SG's Samsung Galaxy S22 landing page or click on one of the specific model options below. Don't wait too long, though – as a reminder, the offer ends at 11:59PM (SGT) on March 3, 2022.