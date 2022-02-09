Trending

Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S22 from Amazon SG and score a bundle of bonuses

By published

Free accessories and gift cards also on offer

Samsung Galaxy S22
(Image credit: TechRadar / Stephen Lambrechts)
Audio player loading…

Samsung's brand new Galaxy S22 range looks pretty sweet, right? What if we told you that you could secure one of these cutting-edge devices at launch and receive up to SG$300 worth of eVouchers to spend on Samsung's website? 

Well, that's exactly what Amazon SG is offering to those who make a pre-order purchase of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra between 11PM (SGT) on February 9, 2022 and 11:59PM (SGT) on March 3, 2022.

Don't worry, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus pre-orders aren't being left out – those who pre-order either handset within the promotion period detailed above will simply receive a slightly smaller SG$250 Samsung eVoucher instead.

The gifts don't stop there, though – Amazon SG is also offering its Galaxy S22 customers a giftbox containing a free silicone cover (with strap) and a limited edition wide strap at a total value of SG$116.

On top of that, early S22 adopters will also receive a SG$120 gift card to spend on Amazon SG, which is pretty awesome if you ask us.

To take advantage of these excellent Galaxy S22 pre-order bonuses, simply head over to Amazon SG's Samsung Galaxy S22 landing page or click on one of the specific model options below. Don't wait too long, though – as a reminder, the offer ends at 11:59PM (SGT) on March 3, 2022.

Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

Stephen primarily covers phones and entertainment for TechRadar's Australian team, and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming in both print and online for over a decade. He's obsessed with smartphones, televisions, consoles and gaming PCs, and has a deep-seated desire to consume all forms of media at the highest quality possible. 


He's also likely to talk a person’s ear off at the mere mention of Android, cats, retro sneaker releases, travelling and physical media, such as vinyl and boutique Blu-ray releases. Right now, he's most excited about QD-OLED technology, The Batman and Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga.
See more Mobile phones news