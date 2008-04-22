Sony to launch mid-range G502 mobile phone

SonyEricsson's new G502 is loosely styled arround the K530i

SonyEricsson is set to announce a new addition to its mobile phone range with the launch of the mid-range, tri-band G502.

According to the Unofficial SonyEricsson Blog, the G502 (previously codenamed ‘Emelie’) will feature a two-inch TFT display of QVGA resolution capable of displaying 262.144 colours.

The G502 will be a 3G, HSDPA-enabled model that’ll come with an Access NetFront web browser and Google Maps pre-loaded from the box. It’ll also be possible to set the phone to receive email accounts using an onboard email wizard.

Bluetooth

The G502 will support Bluetooth 2.0 and EDR, as well as offering additional USB 2.0 connectivity. The inbuilt still/video camera is a rather paltry 2MP affair though.

Supplied with 32MB of internal memory, the G502 will sport a Memory Stick Micro expansion slot for additional storage.

Offered as a tri-band GSM phone with EDGE support, the G502 will reportedly come in two colours: hazel and black.

There’s no official word from Sony yet as to pricing and UK availability.