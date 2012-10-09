Sony Odin could be next Jelly-Bean toting flagship smartphone

The first scant details on the next flagship Xperia handset may have just appeared online, as the Sony Odin makes itself known.

Not to be confused with the god from Norse mythology, the code-named Odin handset will apparently land early next year and knock the likes of the Sony Xperia S and Xperia T off the top spot in the Japanese firm's line-up.

According to a leaked User-Agent Profile (or UAProf for short) which has popped up on Chinese site Blog of Mobile, the Sony Odin also sports the IDs C6502, C6503 and C6506.

Multiple versions could mean 4G

It's thought that all three model numbers refer to the same Sony Odin smartphone, with each model offering a slightly different set-up, potentially to support differing 4G frequencies in various regions.

The UAProf also reveals the Sony Odin will coming running the latest flavour of Android, Jelly Bean, with version 4.1.1 being listed in the leak, alongside firmware build 10.1.A.0.XXX.

We've contacted Sony about this, but it had nothing to say on the rumour, so we will have to keep an eye peeled for more info in the coming months.

From Blog of Mobile via Xperia Blog