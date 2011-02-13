Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro: official pictures

Update: Check out our new detailed Hands on: Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro review.

Sony Ericsson announced a slew of devices at Mobile World Congress 2011, but while the Neo and the Play were already known in an unofficial capacity, the Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro was something of an unknown.

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro has a foldout design with a complete QWERTY keyboard, so it is snapping at the heals of the HTC Desire Z.

The Pro has a 3.7-inch screen, weighs 140 grams and has 120 x 57 x 13.5mm dimensions. There will be around six hours' talk time on the device.

Sony Ericsson says that the device includes: slide-out keyboard, Sony Mobile Bravia Engine and Exmor for mobile.

There's also HDMI so you can connect to an HD TV or a projector, and all of this is rounded off with Android 2.3.

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro will be available in the following colours: Black, Red, Silver.

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro UK release date is April.