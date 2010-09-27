Sony Ericsson waves goodbye to Symbian on its smartphones

Sony Ericsson has announced that it is no longer supporting Symbian as an OS for its smartphone range, preferring Google's Android platform instead.

Speaking to Business Week, Aldo Liguori, a spokesman for SE, confirmed that the phone company is no longer putting its efforts into creating phones with Symbian as an OS, explaining: "We have no plans for the time being to develop any new products to the Symbian Foundation standard or operating system."

Sending out an S-OS

This echoes remarks made by chief technology officer Jan Uddenfeldt to a Swedish newspaper early last week.

While this doesn't mean that Sony Ericsson will never go back to Symbian, it will be a blow for the OS.

Even though it is ducking out of using the platform, the company still remains a member of the Symbian Foundation, alongside Nokia and Samsung.

The news means that the last Sony Ericsson phones to run on Symbian will be the Vivaz and Vivaz Pro – two phones which didn't get exactly blow TechRadar away when we reviewed them.

Nokia, however, remains absolute about Symbian, which makes sense considering it was the one who set up the Symbian Foundation in 2008 to share code with other phone manufacturers.