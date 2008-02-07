Sony Ericsson G-series phones coming Sunday?

The Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona this Sunday, meaning the next week is likely to be full of exciting new mobile phone announcements. The web is currently full of rumours of what these might be.

Sony Ericsson will reportedly show off a new G-series of mobile phones, and two new handsets are expected to land on Sunday, the first day of the show. These tantalising tidbits come courtesy of the SE-World and

SE fanatics

websites.

iPhone adversary

The G-series is also reportedly known as the ‘Compact Touch Series’, which makes us wonder if Sony Ericsson has an Apple iPhone rival up its sleeves for Sunday.

The two new Sony Ericsson mobile phones are rumoured to be called Sony Ericsson G900i and Sony Ericsson G700i. The first is said to feature a 2.6-inch screen, WLAN, and a 5-megapixel camera, while the latter apparently dons the same 2.6-inch screen, but a smaller 3.2-megapixel camera and no Wi-Fi to speak of.

Keep it here for all the latest announcements from Mobile World Congress…

