Samsung Galaxy S6 Active is super rugged, super ugly

Samsung's Galaxy S6 is getting a quick update with a brand new hardier design. It's called the Galaxy S6 Active and it comes with a few extra features on top of the new look.

This time around there's IP68 dust and waterproofing protection, a 3,500mAh battery, and Activity Zone, an app centre that includes compass, flashlight and stopwatch applications.

However, you'll be sacrificing the beauty of the Galaxy S6 for the new rugged design pictured above. The same 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, 16MP rear facing camera and 5MP front facing shooter are all present.

Tough as nails

We loved the Galaxy S6 but that was partly down to Samsung's finally nailing a good looking design.

Adding hardware buttons onto the front and making it chunkier isn't really getting our pulses racing, but it's sure to be a good option for those who want something a little sturdier.

As for pricing and release date, we currently know nothing. The phone was outed a little early by AT&T so we've contacted Samsung for more details.