Get ready for 1080p in your mobile phone

While convergence might be a key word in mobile terms, nobody has been annoyed that there has been no effort to stuff a Full HD telly in a phone, but Renesas has only gone and done it anyway.

Well, not actually done the whole job, but made a chip that can process 1080p video as well as Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

According to Tech-On, the chip supports "H.264/MPEG-4 AVC video compression standard (H.264) at Full HD video resolution with a recording/playback frame rate of 30fps," which is pretty powerful in our books.

Mobile but not mobile

Of course, this isn't going to be for mobile viewing (unless you want to strap speakers to your face in six different places) rather being able to output 1080p from a portable device.

To this end, it can convert to HDMI, which is just dandy for connecting it up to a whole variety of audio equipment. It can also hook up to an SD card or a wireless network... in short it seems to be able to do anything HD really, and in teeny tiny package too.

Of course, we're more worried that watching Full HD on a screen less then three inches wide might cause our eyes to implode with all the detail, but we're willing to take that risk if it brings Thandie Newton (hey, it's our choice) into our pocket in glorious detail.

Via Tech-On