Cunning iPhone app lures in thieves

An app maker for the iPhone thinks they have worked out a cunning way of rumbling thieves – although it will only work if nobody knows about it.

The maker of Private-I believes that having a big icon labelled 'private' will lure pickpockets and sneak thieves into accessing the application.

The second that they do – and while a fake screen saying 'accessing pictures' is displayed – the phone will be broadcasting its location to your email using the GPS chip.

3G app...

Of course, that means you have to have an iPhone 3G or your update will tell you nothing.

The one thing that could ruin this otherwise cunning trap is the fact that people keep writing about it and alerting those potential miscreants.

Oops.