Acer introduces new ruggedized Chromebooks for students

The Acer C910 is yet another big-screen Chromebook.

Acer launched two new Chromebooks at the Florida Education Technology Conference, another education conference being held concurrently to our own BETT.

The two devices, the C740 and the C910, have been designed to withstand some serious battering from students, either deliberately or not.

Their covers can withstand up to 60Kg of force while the corners and hinges, are reinforced, and can stand a drop of 45cm.

The C910 is the bigger of the two with a 15.6-inch display while the C749 sports a 13.3-inch one. They both run Intel Broadwell-based processors (either Celeron or Core i3) and come with as much as 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD.

Other features include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB ports, HDMI, a SD card reader and a battery life of up to nine hours.

Lenovo also launched new devices at the same conference and Chromebooks in general have been popular enough with education partners for Microsoft and Intel to make competing with them, a priority.