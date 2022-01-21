Trending

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Potentially crucial match in the race for top four at Old Trafford

Old Trafford - home to Premier League team Manchester United
(Image credit: Nook Thitipat / Shutterstock.com)
West Ham travel to Old Trafford for the second time this season on Saturday afternoon as they look to get their push for a top four finish back on track. Just one point separates these two teams in fourth and seventh, each with top four ambitions. Read on to find out how to watch Manchester United vs West Ham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream

Date: Saturday, January 22

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 8.30pm IST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT 

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live stream: Peacock TV  (US) / Sling TV (US)| DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

David Moyes's side might occupy the last of the Champions League places but the East Londoners are now firmly in sights of the chasing pack following their disappointing defeat at home to Leeds last Sunday.

Ralf Rangnick's team might have looked somewhat jaded during the first half against Brentford in midweek, but recovered in large part thanks to superb showing from goalkeeper David de Gea to run out comfortable 3-1 winners at the Community Stadium.

With the two teams in between in fifth and six, Spurs and Arsenal, not playing until Sunday, a win would see United leapfrog the Hammers and move back into the box seats. Follow our guide to get a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

usa flag

Watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local Peacock TV coverage  of Manchester United vs West Ham, then you'll want a VPN. A VPN will circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester United vs West Ham from anywhere

uk flag

Can I watch a Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League live stream in the UK?

canada flag

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

australia flag

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham: live stream Premier League game in Australia

new zealand flag

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham: live stream in New Zealand

india flag

Manchester United vs West Ham: live stream Premier League action online in India

Kevin Lynch

Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards. Alongside reviewing the latest AV gear, smartphones and computers, Kevin also specialises in music tech and can often be found putting the latest DAWs, MIDI controllers and guitar modellers through their paces. Born within the sound of Bow Bells, Kevin is also a lifelong West Ham fan for his troubles.
