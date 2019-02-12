Manchester United vs PSG live stream: how to watch today's Champions League football online

Well things have certainly changed somewhat since Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were drawn together in the Champions League last 16 back in December. What looked like it might be a one-sided affair now looks very tasty indeed, and with this guide you can live stream Man United vs PSG no matter where you are in the world.

Cast your mind back almost two months ago when the names Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain came out next to each other, and you would have seen a despondent Jose Mourinho at the helm of a faltering United.

Man United vs Paris Saint-Germain: where and when Manchester United vs PSG in the Champions League knockout stages takes place at Old Trafford on Tuesday, February 12. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT locally, which is 9pm in Paris. That's 3pm ET, 12pm PT and 7am Wednesday morning AEDT.

One day later he was sacked, and the Red Devils haven't looked back since. Caretaker manager and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains unbeaten in his 11 matches in charge and has the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford playing the high quality football that everybody knew they could. They've gone from no-hopers to Champions League contenders in a matter of weeks.

PSG's fortunes have headed in the opposite direction thanks to some terribly timed injury woes. Two of their star men - Neymar and Edinson Cavani - are sidelined, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel to make some creative choices...expect Dani Alves to start in midfield, for example. But don't forget that this is a side 10 points up with two games in hand in Ligue 1, and boasting superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Buffon and ex-United winger Angel Di Maria. And they'll be up for the fight.

It's poised to be a fascinating first leg of the Champions League last 16 knockouts, so make sure you follow the instructions below for how to live stream Manchester United vs PSG from wherever you are in the world.

If you're away from your country but are desperate to get around geo-blocking from your home broadcaster, don't sweat. Thanks to the tools provided to you by a VPN service, you can tune in no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. Change it to a server back in your home country and watch online as if you were back on your sofa. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and claim 3 months FREE with an annual plan. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. Focused on watertight security 3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

Stream the Man U game live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will therefore be showing the 8pm GMT kick-off between United and PSG. If you're looking to stream the game, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Man United vs PSG: US live streams

In the US, Univision and TNT have the rights to show live Champions League matches and both will be showing Man United against PSG. For its part, TNT will be streaming via online partner B/R Live. The match is available at a pretty reasonable $2.99, while $9.99 per month and $79.99 for the year options are also available if you want to access the full array of B/R matches. You can tune in via the B/R Live app available on iTunes or Google Play, or watch via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Hispanic channel Univision is available on cable and its coverage can be streamed via the Univision Deportes’ App and univisiondeportes.com if you want to watch on a mobile, tablet or PC.

How to live stream Manchester United vs PSG in Canada

As of this year's competition, every Champions League match is broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN. Kick-off for United vs PSG is 3pm Toronto-time. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial.

How to live stream Man United vs Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League: Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has the Champions League after snagging the rights from BeIN Sports. Football fans down under will probably be used to the early morning kick-offs in the competition – this one is at 7am on Wednesday morning. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to your Optus Sport account, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to bypass geo-blockers.

The football will be shown in New Zealand via SKY Sports with kick-off at 9am Auckland time. The channel is broadcasting all 138 games live for the 2018/19 Champions League. Subscriptions to SKY Sports cost $29.90 per month and Champions League highlights programmes are available on top of the live coverage. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and will be therefore be showing United's game, with kick-off at 1.30pm New Delhi time. SPN's coverage stretches across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV.