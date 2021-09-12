Jaguars vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

All eyes are on Trevor Lawrence as the overall No. 1 pick makes his hotly anticipated NFL regular season debut against the Texans, who are already feeling the heat. Read on as we explain how to get a Jaguars vs Texans live stream and watch the NFL week 1 game online from anywhere.

The former Clemson star didn't exactly catch fire in preseason, but as one of the most exciting prospects in years, don't rule out a big performance against an under-fire franchise.

Inexplicably, Deshaun Watson is still on the Texans' books, despite the emergence of a multitude of sexual assault allegations against him, plus his own bluntly stated desire to leave.

Tyrod Taylor will be pulling the strings after signing from the Chargers, and he's got his work cut out trying to inject some life into one of last season's lowest scoring offenses, especially as the Jags have strengthened with the additions of Shaquill Griffin and Rayshawn Jenkins.

With D. J. Chark, Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones to aim for against a defense that was abysmal both in the air and on the ground last season, Lawrence has a great chance to kick off his Jags career in style.

Follow our guide for how to watch the Jaguars vs Texans online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Jaguars vs Texans from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Jaguars vs Texans from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Jaguars vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

Today's Jaguars vs Texans game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Jaguars vs Texans without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard FuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Jaguars vs Texans: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Today's Jaguars vs Texans game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can live stream Jaguars vs Texans free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Jaguars vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Jaguars vs Texans game kicks off at 6pm BST on Sunday evening, and you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Sky Sports shows at least five NFL games a week but the Jaguars vs Texans game isn't one of this week's featured matchups. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Jaguars vs Texans: live stream NFL in Australia