How to watch The Green Planet online for free and watch David Attenborough's latest show from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Described as “Planet Earth from the perspective of plants”, Sir David Attenborough’s latest documentary series for the BBC looks set to once again break new ground for nature shows. Read on as we explain how to watch The Green Planet online and stream the new documentary series today - it's 100% free to watch in the UK thanks to BBC iPlayer and can also be enjoyed wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch The Green Planet online Premiered: Sunday, January 9 New episodes: every Sunday at 7pm GMT on BBC1 Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Coming 60 years after the broadcast of the first BBC documentary he worked on, filming for this new five-part series sees Attenborough visit Costa Rica, Mexico, and California.

Exploring plants around the world as we've never seen them before, The Green Planet showcases new filming techniques to offer viewers new insights into the indescribable and sometimes unbelievable intricacies of plant life.

Each episode covers a different theme, with the series set to cover Tropical Worlds, Water Worlds, Seasonal Worlds, Desert Worlds and Human World. But the star of the show could be a special robot camera called “the Triffid” which allowed the show's crew to capture intimate footage of different plants moving and even fighting.

It's an unmissable TV event for nature fans - make sure you're tuned in and know how to watch The Green Planet online by reading our guide below.

How to watch The Green Planet online FREE in the UK

BBC iPlayer The Green Planet is a five-part documentary series that airs a new episode on the BBC Sunday nights at 7pm GMT from January 9. Better still, episodes will be available to watch on demand after broadcast on the BBC iPlayer, meaning you can watch The Green Planet 100% free online in the UK right now (though you should be in possession of a valid TV licence). iPlayer is particularly versatile due to its range of apps for mobiles, tablets and more, so there's really no excuse to miss out on the UK's latest Attenborough feast. If you're not in the UK, use a VPN to stream your favourite BBC shows online from anywhere as if you were at home.

How to watch The Green Planet online when abroad

For anyone abroad right now who still wants to watch Sir David Attenborough's latest incredible documentary you might struggle from outside of the UK. But don't let geo-restrictions come between you and Dave.

Simply downloading and installing a VPN to your device will let you watch The Green Planet on the BBC iPlayer from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Our experts have tried and tested some of the best VPNs on the market so you don't have to and recommend ExpressVPN as their top pick. Not only is it one of the fastest and easiest to use, but this VPN is compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, Playstation, and iOS and Android devices. Get an extra 3 months completely FREE when you sign up for an annual Express VPN plan now. If you're not happy with the service within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch The Green Planet

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer