How to watch the 2018 NFL Draft rounds two and three anywhere in the world: free live stream

What is the NFL draft? Each year, all 32 teams from NFL come together to choose their picks for next season from the top college players. The draft lasts a total of seven rounds and each team can pick once per cycle. This year’s draft will be held at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas over the course of three days. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday April 27 at 7pm ET, 4pm PT (midnight BST) and rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday April 28 starting at 12pm ET, 9am PT (5pm BST).

If you’re a fan of the NFL, then you know just how important draft day is for aspiring college players and the NFL's 32 teams. You probably also know how dramatic the draft can be to watch - and we'll tell you how to live stream every pick.

Each year all of the franchises in the NFL come together to choose from among the most talented college players to add to their roster for next year’s season. Almost 10 million football fans tuned in for last year’s opening round and this year’s draft will likely be just as popular.

The 2018 NFL Draft will take place at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas from April 26 to the 28 and there will be seven rounds with each team getting one pick per cycle. Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barley were the first names to be picked in the first round, but there's still plenty more talent to be picked up.

The popularity of the NFL draft means that it will be televised on several channels in the US including ESPN and Fox. But there’s no need to worry about missing the action if you don’t have a cable subscription, as all three days of the 2018 NFL draft will be shown online at NFL.com and we’ll show you exactly how to tune into the live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the NFL draft: US live stream

If you live in the US, then you’ll have plenty of options when it comes to watching the 2018 NFL draft live. If you have a cable subscription, all seven rounds of the draft will be televised on ESPN, ESPN 2 and the NFL network while those without cable can still watch all of the first three rounds over-the-air on Fox with ESPN’s coverage of rounds four to seven on Saturday being simulcast on ABC.

If you prefer to watch the NFL Draft on your computer or laptop, remember that the whole event will be streamed live and for free online at NFL.com starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Thursday April 26.

For those on the go, NFL will stream this year’s draft on mobile via the official NFL app . Alternatively you could also watch the event on Fox Sports Go , though with both of these options you will have to sign in using your cable provider’s information for full access.

How to watch the NFL draft in the UK

Fans of American football in the UK will be able to watch the 2018 NFL draft on Sky Sports 2. The network will cover all of the picks at this year’s draft live starting on Friday April 28 at 12:30am BST (so deep into Thursday night) with a Day One Review scheduled for 10:30pm BST later in the day. Immediately afterwards, Sky Sports will show day two of the NFL draft at 11pm on Friday and their coverage of the final day of the draft will start at 7pm on Saturday.

If you are not a subscriber, don’t worry as you can still watch the draft online by gaining access to NFL.com’s live stream . There is a chance that the coverage will be unavailable for those people outside the US, but there's a solution for that. You can use a VPN to dial your laptop into a US location. It's really easy - just follow these three steps below...

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the 2018 NFL Draft in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose US to stream the 2018 NFL draft on NFL.com using the link below.

3. Go to NFL.com This year's draft will be streamed for free right on the NFL's website and with a VPN you can watch it live from anywhere in the world.

Stream the NFL draft anywhere in the world

If the NFL draft is not available in your country, don’t worry as you’ll be able to stream the whole event live from NFL.com using a VPN . Just like in the UK, the best way to watch the NFL draft is to download and install a VPN. Pick one of the VPN providers listed above, download their software and you’ll be able to change your IP address to one in the US so you can access NFL’s coverage of the draft right on their site.

