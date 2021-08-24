How to watch Paralympics Opening Ceremony live stream 2021 free online and from anywhere

Get ready for a spectacle like no other, as Tokyo's great summer of sport gets back underway with the 2020 Paralympic Games. As the first city to host the Summer Paralympics twice, you can bet there's something spectacular planned for the grand opening, so read on as we explain the best free ways to live stream the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, no matter where in the world you are. Let the Games begin!

Over the next 13 days we'll be treated to the sight of the world's elite Paralympic athletes competing for glory across 539 events and 22 different sports, starting with a blaze of action in the pool and on the courts and cycling track, on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

But first, the Paralympic flame must be kindled.

Of course, that's just one component of an epic three-hour show at the Japan National Stadium, which begins with the hoisting of the Nisshōki and a performance of Kimigayo, before the traditional Parade of Nations. And we can expect plenty more visual delights, too.

It's almost time to get started, and the good news is that it's easy to get a FREE Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony live stream right now, from anywhere.

Who has a free Paralympics Opening Ceremony live stream?

One of the best things about the Paralympics is that loads of the action, including the Opening Ceremony, is being shown for free around the world.

In the UK, Channel 4 and the All4 streaming service are showing the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, as well as the rest of the Games, for free.

Those living in Australia have the benefit of Channel 7's free-to-air coverage, which can be live streamed on 7Plus, and New Zealanders can tap into free-to-air TVNZ Duke and TVNZ OnDemand.

How to live stream Paralympics Opening Ceremony from outside your country

Without wishing to state the obvious, the Paralympic Games is a huge global event, and there should be a way to watch the Opening Ceremony no matter where you are. But if you're abroad and struggling to see it - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictons may stand in your way of getting a Paralympics Opening Ceremony live stream in 2021.

But there's a really easy way around that problem. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to All4

Remember, VPNs aren't just about watching sport (or other TV shows when you're overseas). They also provide a handy layer of extra anonymity and security to your everyday life online, and can help you get around blocks websites, apps and services when you're in countries (or schools or offices) that have more stringent web rules, such as China, Cuba or the Middle East.

How to get a FREE Paralympics Opening Ceremony live stream in the UK

Channel 4 is the place to tune into for comprehensive coverage of 2021's Paralympics without paying a penny, and it's showing the Paralympics Opening Ceremony from 11.30am BST on Tuesday morning, ahead of its 12pm start. And if you're not in front of a TV, you can live stream it via the All4 streaming service and the dedicated Channel 4 Paralympics microsite. You'll need to make a free account to watch Channel 4 on demand, but there's no payment or credit cards involved. If you're watching from your mobile, it's the All 4 app you'll need for Android or iOS. And the streaming service is also compatible with Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, FreeviewPlay, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Not in the UK for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to watch the Paralympics Opening Ceremony FREE: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Paralympics Opening Ceremony for FREE Down Under thanks to Channel 7, with coverage starting at 9pm AEST on Tuesday evening. And if you’d prefer to stream the action from Tokyo online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s free 7Plus streaming service, which works across a range of different devices, including phones, computers and smart TVs. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Paralympics coverage.

How to watch the Paralympics Opening Ceremony: live stream in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand need to prepare for a late night, with the Paralympics Opening Ceremony set to get underway at 11pm NZST on Tuesday night. The better news is that you can tune in for FREE via TVNZ Duke, which is the place to watch all the Paralympics action in New Zealand. You can live stream the Opening Ceremony online via the free TVNZ OnDemand streaming service too, which is also completely free to use and available on a wide range of devices. If you're away from New Zealand right now, use a VPN and you'll be streaming the Paralympics in no time at all.

How to watch Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Canada

Anyone in Canada can tune in to the Paralympics Opening Ceremony through CBC Sports, but prepare for an early start, with the show set to begin at 7am ET / 4am PT on Tuesday morning. The better news is that it's also being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, which offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Paralympics live stream if you're away from Canada.

How to watch Paralympics Opening Ceremony in the US with or without cable