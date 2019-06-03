How to watch Love Island online for free: stream season 5 from UK or abroad

Grab your closest mates, fire up the TV and get ready to pick up your yearly guilty pleasure - Love Island is back. We've waited 10 long months since we tearfully waved goodbye to last year's contestants, but the behemoth dating show filled with challenges, arguments and awkward doctors named Alex will be making its return to TV tonight! We're here to tell you how to watch Love Island online, even if you're on holiday when it's on.

Watch Love Island: when and where? ITV2 is your destination for Love Island on TV, or the array of ITV streaming options if you're not able to watch on TV - more on that below. Grab your popcorn and gather your friends for gossiping, Love Island is returning tonight! Tune in on Monday June 3 at 9pm BST. It will then return every night of the week (or 10pm on ITV2+1). For the Love Island mega-fans, there is also The Weekly Hot List at 9pm BST on Saturdays and of course, Aftersun on Sundays to round out the week at 10pm.

Making its grand return tonight at 9pm BST, the days of making an appointment around the TV for summer dating drama are back. Whether you're a die-hard fan who's been counting down the days since last year's bout of uncomfortable scenes of dating, or someone new to this phenomenon (oh boy are you in for a treat!) this is the place to be to find out everything you need to know about this year's viewing times.

Last year ran for a mind-boggling 59 days, leaving contestants Jack Fincham and Danny Dyer's daughter...Dani Dyer victorious and the proud winners of £50,000.

While not one single couple from the show has managed to stay together for the year that has passed since then, we have high hopes for the longevity of 2019's tanned Romeos and Juliets.

So if you're ready to watch Love Island 2019 online and all you need is the location and time, scroll down to see how to watch the dating show of the year tonight! Whether you're in the UK or badly timed a holiday, we've got the low down for where to watch it.

How to watch Love Island online for free in the UK:

If you're going to be in the UK the whole time the show is on then watching it couldn't be easier. Simply gather around with your friends and families at 9pm Monday to Friday each week to watch the excessively tanned battle it out for money. Each episode airs at 9pm BST and begins on Monday June 3.

But if you would rather watch Love Island online you can easily catch it via the ITV website or watch it on your mobile devices via the ITV Hub app which you can download here for Android and here for your iPhone or iPad.

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust. It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running with. It's still free and legal, too.

How to watch Love Island online from outside the country

If you’re from the UK and have planned a holiday while the show is on then clearly you're not very dedicated to Love Island! But don’t worry as we can help you avoid any annoying geo-blocking allowing you and your friends to catch Love Island on your holiday. By using a VPN , you can change your IP address to one in the UK which will allow you to stream the event using your ITV account. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

