Sony to ditch DualShock controller for PS4?

Here's a non-shock for you: Sony could be getting rid of the DualShock controller, coming up with something a bit more up to date for the PS4.

That's according to a "senior game studio" rep speaking to CVG, claiming that a new controller design will come with the next-generation console.

Rather than just buttons and joysticks, this redesigned controller will supposedly feature a touchscreen and biometric sensors, and is somewhat modeled on the handheld PS Vita.

Vita-lite

A second source said that the company has been "trying to emulate the same user interface philosophies as the PlayStation Vita". The controller will likely have all sorts of motion-based applications, so a more ergonomic design will be the order of the day.

That's not to say that the PS4 will not play nice with the older controllers, so don't chuck them out just yet.

One of the Xbox faithful's biggest complaints about the PlayStation has always been the controller - perhaps this new approach will lure some to the dark side.

We are anticipating a ludicrous name, of course. Our money's on MoveMax.