England vs Scotland live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Neighbours England and Scotland face off in their 2019 Women's World Cup opener today in Group D. How will the two teams fair, in this, their Women's World Cup 2019 Group D opening match? Read on to find out how you can catch an England vs Scotland live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below -as well as our analysis on who will win this World Cup opener.

Live stream England vs Scotland - where and when Today's match takes place at the 36,178-capacity Allianz Riviera in Nice in the sunny south of France. Kick-off is at 5pm BST for viewers in England and Scotland (so that's an early morning start of 2am AEST for Aussie footie fans, and 12pm ET, 9am PT for those in the US).

Having won the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, and currently ranked No.3 in the world rankings, England have all the pressure on them today, with Phil Neville's side entering the tournament as one of the favourites to win with the bookies.

Appearing in their first ever Women's World Cup match, Scotland, will be hoping to put behind the memory of their last encounter with England. Their previous meeting was a humbling Euro 2017 group match, with the Lionesses running out as comfortable 6-0 victors. There's been a lot of water under the bridge since that game, however, with Scotland making history by qualifying for France and new coach Shelley Kerr taking over as manager.

The two rival nations are joined in the group by Argentina and 2011 champion Japan.

It's all shaping up to be a fascinating World Cup encounter. Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of England vs Scotland wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream England vs Scotland live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that today's match and all 2019 Women's World Cup are to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's match will be live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 3.05pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream England vs Scotland in the US

Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo have them for Spain will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 12pm ET, and 9am PT.

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to watch England vs Scotland: live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to England vs Scotland in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a late start as kick off is at 2am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada live stream

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch an England vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand

Watching the 2019 Women's World Cup in New Zealand means splashing out for a subscription as Sky Sports holds exclusive rights for the tournament in the region. Today's match starts in the early hours of Monday morning at 4am NZST and will also be available to watch on the Sky Go app. If you're outside NZ and want to watch the match, you're best bet is to get up and running with a VPN.

England vs Scotland: who will win?

England's pre-tournament good form at the start of the year was checked by laboured wins over Spain and Denmark, followed by a shock 1-0 defeat to New Zealand in their final warm-up game. Confidence nevertheless appears to still be brimming among the team, with England coach and former Manchester United star Phil Neville maintaining that his side are right to be considered among the favourites to win the tournament when talking to the press in the build-up.

England have reached at least the quarter-final stage in each of their previous four Women's World Cup tournaments, with their best ever finish coming in the 2015 in Canada, where a 1-0 against Germany in the play-off earned them third place.

Much of England's hopes will be resting on striker Nikita Parris maintaining her sharp-shooting form. The Manchester City star was England's top goal scorer in qualifying with 6 goals, with England scoring a total of 29 to top their group, conceding just one goal in securing their place in France.

Barcelona forward Toni Duggan is considered a doubt for England today with a thigh problem, but recent injury concerns over Demi Stokes and Jade Moore have subsided and both are expected to be available for today's game.

England's attacking options should be enough to see off their opponents, but Scotland will point to the fact that unlike their last meeting, they'll be able to call upon two crucial players in Jenny Beattie and Kim Little, who missed the Euro 2017 encounter through injury. The emergence of talented 20-year-old midfielder Erin Cuthbert, plus the reliably dependable West Ham striker Jane Ross means Scotland have plenty of attacking threat of their own.