Disney's Baby Yoda toy is now ready to pre-order from Amazon

Few could have predicted the world would fall in love with The Child – aka Baby Yoda – when The Mandalorian came to Disney Plus late last year.

If you’re wanting to hold your very own Baby Yoda, then you’re in luck. You can now pre-order Hasbro’s Baby Yoda animatronic toy for Christmas – and it’s only available from Amazon in Singapore.

Yeah, we know it’s very early to be talking about Christmas, but with the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian on the way for October 2020, the Baby Yoda madness will reach fever pitch come the end of the year, and fans will be clamouring to get their hands on the toy.

This isn’t a stuffed toy though. It’s an animatronic that promises to recreate all the adorable traits that endeared Baby Yoda to fans in the first place. He can use the Force, giggle and babble, then promptly get tired and fall asleep.

We loved Baby Yoda because of his wide eyes and giant ears, and the toy animates those as well with blinking eyes and wiggling ears. There’s over 25 sound and motion combinations to bring Baby Yoda to life – just touch the top of his head.

If you’d love to bring Baby Yoda home, it’s now available to pre-order exclusively from Amazon, though you won’t be able to get it until December 1. Please note that when you go to Amazon’s page, you must click on ‘available from these sellers’ to pre-order.