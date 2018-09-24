Diablo animated series may come to Netflix

It looks like Diablo, Blizzard’s action RPG series, could be adapted into an animated series on Netflix, after comic book publishing company Boom! Studios founder Andrew Cosby jumped the gun and made it sort-of official on Twitter.

In the since-deleted tweet, Cosby said: “I guess I can confirm I am indeed in final talks to write and show-run the new Diablo animated series for Activision and Netflix. It’s very exciting and I hope to the High Heavens it all works out.”

If you’re not familiar with Diablo, the series is set in Sanctuary, a realm caught between the High Heavens and Burning Hells. Across all three games in the series so far you set off as a hero ridding the world of invading demons from hell and Diablo, the Lord of Terror.

The premise is strikingly similar to Castlevania, which received critical praise and excellent ratings. The streaming service is also working on a series based on The Witcher, staring Superman: Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the monster-slaying hero, Geralt. So it seems Netflix is on a kick of dark fantasy-themed animated series.

If Netflix goes through with turning Diablo into an animated series, it would be Blizzard’s second video game property to be adapted into another medium, following World of Warcraft's unexpected big-screen appearance in 2016.

Catch up with the best animated series on Netflix

Via Rock, Paper, Shotgun