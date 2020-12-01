Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: the biggest savings aren't over yet

Cyber Monday is officially over, but there are still great deals available on the whole range of Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers. Fitbit itself is continuing its sale throughout December 1, forcing other retailers to keep their discounts running as well.

We've seen Cyber Monday deals on everything from the new Fitbit Sense to older fitness trackers and the kid-oriented Fitbit Ace 2 too. So whether you're looking for a new premium fitness companion or just something to count your steps, these Cyber Monday deals should cater to you.

These definitely aren't the only Cyber Monday smartwatch deals out there right now, but Fitbit has created a community of dedicated fans who will only consider a wearable from the company. If that's you, or you're buying a gift for someone it applies to, these Fitbit deals in the UK should cover what you need.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to find Cyber Monday Fitbit prices in your region.

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon (save £31)

The Inspire HR is a very basic fitness tracker, with no GPS or heart rate monitoring, but if you're looking for something that'll prompt you to hit 10,000 steps a day, there's no need to spend more. It's now been superseded by the Fitbit Inspire 2, which has resulted in a particularly generous price drop.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR: £89.99 £59.99 at Fitbit (save £30)

The Inspire HR is a fitness tracker that you wear like a watch. It has heart rate tracking, all-day activity tracking and sleep tracking. Make sure you get the HR version as the basic version doesn't come with heart-rate tracking. The HR is available in lilac, black and white/black, and is available for the same price at Amazon if you prefer.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129 £99 at Amazon (save £30.99)

This sleek water resistant tracker is packed with features including a built-in GPS tracker, so it will track your runs outdoors even if you don't have your smartphone with you. You also get notifications, sleep stags and sleep score, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart wake and a massive 7 days battery life. Amazon has beaten Argos, Boots and John Lewis by 99p with this Cyber Monday deal.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £169 £129 at Currys (save £40)

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of last year's smartwatches, and lacks the built-in GPS you'll find in the Versa 3, but it's still an excellent device packed with tools for everyday use and sports tracking. It looks great too, and at £129 it's a real Cyber Monday bargain. John Lewis has matched the price, but doesn't have the Emerald colourway available.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic: £249.99 £148 at Amazon (save £101)

This is the best price we've seen for the Fitbit Ionic at Amazon, and we reckon it's unlikely to be beaten on Cyber Monday itself. This GPS fitness watch features all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, contactless payments, and storage for 300 songs.

View Deal

Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £269 at Amazon (save £30.99)

The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments and sleep tracking, but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. UK deals are sparse on this new watch, so this is an impressive offer.

View Deal

Don't live in the UK? Here are the best Fitbit deals near you.