Champions League live stream: how to watch all the football online from anywhere

The world's greatest players representing the continent's biggest clubs in a tournament that produces the highest-quality football on the planet. This is the UEFA Champions League, and no matter where you are in the world you don't want to miss the action, so we're here to tell you how you can live stream all the games for the 2018/19 tournament.

The competition's most successful club, Real Madrid, is on a roll, having won three consecutive Champions League titles and four of the last five overall. But with the formidable presence of Zidane in the dugout and Ronaldo on the pitch now consigned to history, the 2018/19 Champions League looks wide open.

Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain and Man City will be particularly desperate to break their duck and win the trophy for the first time in their respective histories, but a Ronaldo-bolstered Juventus will surely be among the main challengers to thwart their attempts. Still haunted by the Karius catastrophe of the 2018 final, Liverpool will also be among the favourites, and you'd be foolish to rule out the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, too.

Whoever takes European glory come May 2019, you can be sure Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar, Modric, Hazard and the countless other stars in the competition will make it a tournament to remember. So scroll down to make sure you can grab a live stream of all the Champions League matches you want to see.

If you're in a country that's not showing your Champions League match of choice, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Champions League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

Stream every single Champions League game live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2018/19 competition on one of its TV or online channels. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. For those settling down in front of the box, certain games will be selected for 4K broadcast should your TV have those ultra-HD capabilities. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League: US live streams

In the US, Univision and TNT have the rights to show live Champions League matches. The hispanic-centric Univision has a whopping 137 matches to show across its platforms, which are Univision, Univision Deportes Network, UniMás and Galavisión for TV, and the Univision Deportes’ App and univisiondeportes.com if you want to live stream on a mobile, tablet or PC. For its part, TNT (or Turner Sports) is televising 47 fixtures over the course of the 2018/19 Champions League. But interestingly, every other game is available to live stream from online partner B/R Live. These games are available at pretty reasonable $2.99 per match, or $9.99 per month / $79.99 for the year if you want to access the full array of B/R matches. You can also stream these games via the B/R Live app available on iTunes or Google Play, or watch via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

How to live stream the Champions League in Canada

For the 2018/19 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial. Not keen on signing up with DAZN? Scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream Champions League coverage from another location.

How to live stream Champions League soccer in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live after snagging the rights from BeIN Sports. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. However, like the Premier League rights down under, free-to-air SBS will also be showing a selection of the biggest Champions League games this season, so non-subscribers aren't completely frozen out of the action. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport or SBS, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is now SKY Sports . The channel will be broadcasting 138 live games for the 2018/19 competition. Subscriptions to SKY Sports cost $29.90 per month and highlights programmes are available on top of the live coverage. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition. SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .

Where else can I watch the Champions League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch Champions League fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!