The best laser printer 2018: top picks for quick and quiet printing

Welcome to our list of the best laser printers of 2018. If you're looking for a new laser printer to handle heavy workloads, or you're sick of your inkjet printer guzzling ink cartridges like there's no tomorrow, then you've come to the right place.

The best laser printers offer a number of advantages over inkjet printers. For a start, their running costs are lower, as you'll spend less money replacing the toner of a laser printer compared to refilling and replacing ink cartridges.

Laser printers are also faster and quieter than inkjets. This makes them ideal for busy offices that require a lot of printouts, without annoying employees with noise. The best laser printers also produce excellent results with text documents.

While laser printers used to be mainly found in offices, they are now more affordable - and flexible - which means they make great printers for home use as well. There's a huge variety of laser printers to choose from, and our list of the best laser printers of 2018 can help you choose the right laser printer for your needs.

1. Samsung M2885FW 4-in-1 Multifunction Xpress

Excellent image quality, connectivity and flexibility for a low price

Print speed: 28ppm | Print resolution: Effective 4,800 x 600 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, Letter, Legal, Executive, Folio, Oficio, ISO B5, JIS B5 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 401 x 362 x 367mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 11.3kg

Superb print quality

Good connectivity

Multi-purpose tray only holds one sheet

Fiddly control panel

This temptingly priced printer offers 28ppm printing at up to 4,800 x 600 dpi (effective, rather than optical, resolution). With wired (Ethernet/USB) and wireless (Wi-Fi/NFC) connectivity, duplex printing, decent eco settings and support for a wide range of media, the Samsung is an excellent all-rounder, although the multi-purpose tray can only handle one sheet of media at a time. The main cassette has a more useful capacity of 250 sheets.

2. Samsung Xpress M2070W

A wallet-friendly MFP with a smart Eco system

Print speed: 20ppm | Print resolution: Effective 1,200 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, Letter, Legal, Executive, Folio, Oficio, ISO B5, JIS B5, Envelope (Monarch, Com10, DL, C5), Custom | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 406 x 359.6 x 253mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 7.4kg

Clever Eco mode

Reasonably quick

Duplexing is manual

No high yield cartridge option

The M2070W delivers a lot of bang for your business buck – there's NFC printing from compatible smartphones, online document sharing, and a clever Eco system that supplements the usual toner saving mode with a feature to remove images from documents by replacing bitmaps with sketches.

Factor in claimed speeds of 20ppm, a clever scan to mobile feature and an effective print resolution of up to 1200dpi and you've got a multifunction printer that's well worth considering.

3. Brother DCP-9020CDW

An excellent all-rounder for mono and colour printing

Print speed: 18ppm | Print resolution: 600 x 600, Effective 600 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: A4, Letter, B5 (JIS), A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 410 x 483 x 410mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 23.2kg

Cloud service integration

Automatic duplexing

Colour cartridges can be pricey

Scanner isn't the best

The DCP-9020CDW is a baby Brother – it's an entry-level all-in-one aimed at small offices, and with claimed speeds of 18ppm and a resolution of up to 2,400 dpi (effective) it has a decent spec for the price. It can upload to cloud services such as Dropbox and OneNote, it's wireless with WPS authentication and wireless direct printing, and its running costs are competitive. It also offers automatic duplex printing and its colour screen makes it easy to install and operate. This device is a solid all-rounder for PCs and mobile devices alike.

4. Dell C1760NW

A neat and simple colour laser printer

Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, ANSI A (Letter), Legal, Executive, Folio, Envelopes (Com-10, C5, Monarch) | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 394 x 300 x 225mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 10.6kg

Surprisingly compact

Good workhorse for everyday printing

No USB host connectivity

Not the biggest paper capacity

This is a colour laser printer, plain and simple. It has a relatively small footprint on the desk thanks to a surprisingly compact design. The printer is fitted with a 150-sheet main paper tray and a 100-sheet output tray, with an integrated drum/fuser unit and manual duplexing capabilities. Controls are adequate, with a two-line LCD display and a number of buttons for basic menu navigation. The C1760NW also offers an Ethernet connector, 802.11n Wi-Fi and a USB 2.0 port; although there is no USB host connectivity. The printer is aimed at office or small workgroups and has a high-rated speed of 15ppm for black and colour. This is a good workhorse for everyday printing, where colour isn't a major part of the mix.

5. Brother HL-3140CW

A budget bargain if you don't need Ethernet or duplexing

Print speed: ISO 18ppm | Print resolution: 600 x 600, Effective 600 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: A4, Letter, B5 (JIS), A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 410 x 465 x 240mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 17.4kg

Good mono and colour printing

Cheap to buy, fairly cheap to run

No duplexing

No Ethernet

At the time of writing, this Brother was Amazon's best-selling laser, and with good reason – for very little cash you're getting a superb wireless colour laser. However, at this price don't expect rock-bottom running costs – it's a printer for livening up documents with the occasional flash of colour, not constant photo printing.

It doesn't have automatic duplexing or an Ethernet port, but the HL-3140CW delivers superb print quality, reasonable mono running costs and good wireless features for a very low price.

6. Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DNI

A top laser printer for work

Print speed: 28ppm | Print resolution: 1,200 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: Custom Sizes: 76 x 191 mm to 216 x 356 mm | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Dimensions: 420 x 506 x 500mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 30.7kg

Great text quality

Lots of features

Not great at photo printing

Graphics quality could be better

The Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DNI is an excellent laser printer for office use. It can handle a huge variety of paper sizes and types, and it excels at printing text documents. As an all-in-one printer, it's a great addition to any busy office, and it's also very fast and quiet. However, if you need to print out lots of graphics, or photos, then you'll find better laser printers for the price.

7. Canon Color imageClass MF634Cdw

A great laser printer and all-in-one

Print speed: 19ppm | Print resolution: 600 x 600, Effective 1,200 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: Letter, Legal, A4, A5, B5, Statement, Executive | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 452 x 460 x 399mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 22kg

Good quality printouts

Wi-Fi

Bulky design

Small output tray

If you're looking for a color laser printer that also does a good job of scanning and photocopying, then the Canon Color imageClass MF634Cdw is well worth considering. It's a great laser printer that provides very good print quality, and its output speed is impressive. It comes with plenty of features, including Wi-Fi capabilities. However, it is very large, so you may struggle to fit it into smaller offices and rooms. Also, it's output tray only handles 100 pages, which could prove annoying if you're printing large documents.

8. HP T6B82A Color LaserJet Pro

A decent entry-level laser printer

Print speed: 12ppm | Print resolution: 600 x 600 | Paper sizes: Letter, Legal, A4, A5, B5, Statement, Executive | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 420 x 421.7 x 532mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 18.7kg

Entry-level price

All-in-one

Not the fastest

Price per print is high

The HP T6B82A Color LaserJet Pro is a decent entry-level laser printer that's best suited to small business or home use. This is because while it's quite quite a low initial price tag, this isn't the fastest laser printer. It also isn't the most economical when printing large volumes. If you don't need a laser printer that can quickly and cheaply print out large documents 24/7, and instead want a decent laser printer that can also scan and photo copy for a low initial cost, then this is a worthwhile investment.