The best iPhone 8 cases: how to protect your all-glass iPhone

Suiting up your iPhone in a case used to be necessary for a variety of reasons. First off, you want to protect your investment from dings and scratches. Then, before the iPhone 7 arrived, there was the constant worry of dropping it in the sink, or worse, the toilet.

The iPhone 8, complete with iOS 12 support, continues the water-resistant trail that its predecessor started, but due to its all-glass back, investing in a case is basically a must. That is, unless you like spider web-like cracks putting splinters in your fingers.

Note: we've not used all of the cases in this list - instead we've chosen some options from some of our favorite brands. We've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

1. Speck Presidio Grip case

Cheap and protective

Grip design

Will protect against scratches

Limited colors for iPhone 8

Looking for a simple protective cover that will help you grip your iPhone 8? This option from trusted case manufacturer Speck is basic, but does exactly what you need it to.

It won't protect the screen of your phone, but the grip material at the back will help you keep hold of your phone when you really need to.

2. X-Doria Defense Clear case

Clear, form-fitting and to the point

Raised lip prevents screen scratching

Doesn't totally mask phone's design

Fairly bulky

Protection for your pricey iPhone 8 can come at a high cost, but it doesn’t have to. The X-Doria Defense Clear case costs less than most ruggedized cases.

One understated feature this one boasts is that it tucks the iPhone 8’s screen under a bit of its lip so as to avoid scratching it on a table if you like to set your phone face down. This case is no frills, but if all you’re looking for is protection on the cheap, look no further.

MNML Thin case for iPhone 8

It's barely there in the best way possible

Doesn't add thickness to the design

Available in a few colors

Not super protective

If you're looking for a case, but don't want to add any heft or thickness to the iPhone 8, this is the one you're after.

MNML makes, you guessed it, cases with minimal aesthetic. They are cheap and come in a variety of colors. Better yet, they'll work on your iPhone 7 as well, should you have one laying around.

4. Tech21 Pure Clear case

Protection that allows you to see your phone

Clear design

Easy to take on or off

No front protection

Tech21 offers a great protective case here that will ensure the back or edges of your phone won't get scratched and will hopefully be able to take a bit of the brunt when you next drop your iPhone 8.

There's no front to this case, so you may want to buy a screen protector, but this see through option may be a good idea if you want to be able to see your phone while it's protected.

5. iPhone 8 Official Silicone case

Straight from Apple itself

Officially made by Apple

Lots of color choices

No front protection

Apple makes its own official cases for the iPhone 8, and unsurprisingly they're worthy of inclusion in this list. This one is made from a silicone material that should feel comfortable in your hand.

But perhaps the best element is the color choices on offer here. You have the choice of nine colors, including bright red, so you can make your phone look like the red iPhone 7.

6. Mujjo Leather case

A stylish mix of form and function

Tight fight

Relatively inexpensive

Likely won't age gracefully

Doesn't seem like it'll protect the camera

If style is your modus operandi, this leather case by Mujjo should fit your tastes nicely. In terms of its looks, it’s reminiscent of Apple’s own leather case, but it’s going for the much cheaper rate of about $38 (around £28, AU$47).

It likely won’t be the most protective case, given that it doesn’t look to hug the camera unit closely, so it’s probably not the wisest choice for those who like to take their phone out in the elements. That said, if you biff, you’ll really be going down in style.

7. iPhone 8 Official Leather case

Officially premium

Premium leather

Lots of color choices

Doesn't offer protection for screen

This is another choice you can buy directly in the Apple Store when you grab your iPhone 8, but we really like the leather version of Apple's official case.

Apart from the material it's made of, the design is very similar to the silicone version up above and it comes in a great variety of colors too including pink, brown and bright red.

8. LifeProof Fre case

Colorful, rugged protection for your iPhone 8

Available in a few colors

Matches phone design

Might not fit everyone's taste

Expensive

If protecting your phone is your number one priority when investing in a case, LifeProof’s signature offering looks to fit the bill with its colorful suite of cases.

By hugging around the back and securely over the iPhone 8’s front, it protects its fragile glass build materials on every front.

While the phone looks as much like an iPhone 6 as it does an 8 while covered, at least you’ll still be able to take advantage of all the new features, like wireless charging and the improved camera. The big downside is that this ruggedized case is nearly $100.

9. Otterbox Defender case

Several levels of protection

Colors: Many | Material: Plastic and rubber

Serious protection

Ample color options

Bulky

Otterbox’s Defender Series of cases is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to ensure their iPhone 8 is safe from just about anything. This case offers multi-layer protection for the front, back and sides of the phone. An attachable clip can even help you keep it easily accessible without making it more prone to falls.

10. Spigen Slim Armor CS case

A case and cardholder in one

Colors: Black, Gunmetal, Jet White, Red, Blush Gold, Rose Gold | Material: TPU and PC

Good protection

Handy cardholder

Added bulk

Spigen’s Slim Armor CS is a handy case for the iPhone 8. It not only protects your phone with a two-layer combination of soft TPU and hard PC, but it also lets you store two card inside. Throw a credit card and license in there, and you’re set for a night on the town.