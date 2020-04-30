Assassin's Creed Valhalla trades stealth for all-out war in PS5 and Xbox Series X reveal

Ubisoft has debuted the world premiere trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, giving us our first look at the new Viking-inspired Assassin's Creed game, and confirming the game will be a cross-generation title due for release later this year.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla sees players taking on the role of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider, and is set against the backdrop of England's Dark ages. According to Ubisoft, Valhalla introduces new features such as raids, the ability to grow your settlement and build power, and the ability to increase your influence in this new brutal, dark world.

According to Ubisoft, players will have the option to play as either a male or female Eivor, with new customization options being introduced that allow you to customize your Eivor's hair, tattoos, war paint and gear.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is due to release "Holiday 2020" (so sometime between October and December this year) to coincide with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Ubisoft has confirmed Valhalla will release for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, and for PC - it will also be available on Ubisoft's subscription service: UPLAY+. On PC, it'll be released on the Epic Games Store as well as uPlay.

"We can't wait for players to experience the incredible Viking journey ahead of them," Ashraf Ismail, creative director of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, said in a press release.

"Being in Eivor's boots as both a Viking raider and a clan leader, players will face the conflicts of establishing a new home while in the midst of a power struggle for control of England."

Here's Ubisoft's description of the story:

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in the ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor's clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England's broken kingdoms.

"Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before.

"To secure resources players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and resources. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

No more stealth

Assassin's Creed Valhalla looks considerably more brutal than previous entries in the series, with the trailer depicting bloody massacres on English soil. It seems like stealth is no longer the priority in this game and instead we'll see more in the way of violent raids and destruction.

But it's not all blood and guts, Ubisoft has also revealed that elements such as political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices will influence the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla - so choose carefully.

Pre-orders are available for PS4, PC and Xbox One now, with special editions available.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release "Holiday 2020" , however Ubisoft has specified that "some features may not be available at launch" and "final content and release dates are subject to change".