Apple seems set to announce a new low-cost iPad aimed at students

You probably wouldn't describe Apple products as cheap, and that’s probably part of the reason why iPads and other Apple devices aren’t the dominant devices in education.

Apple is seemingly looking to change that, as the company is rumored to announce a new low-cost iPad aimed at education.

The announcement will happen at an event on Tuesday at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago, according to “people familiar with the matter” speaking to Bloomberg.

Apparently the device set to be announced will be a new version of the company’s cheapest iPad, which presumably means the 9.7-inch iPad (2017). The consumer version of that currently starts at $329 / £339 / AU$469, so this new version might cost less.

New software for new hardware

They didn’t say whether the specs or features will differ from the existing tablet, but apparently Apple will also use the event to show new software designed for classrooms.

We wouldn’t expect that this device will be available to everyone – at least not at the price it’s likely to be sold to schools for – but if you’re a student or teacher it might be made available to you.

And if you want something more premium we're also hearing Apple may also launch an iPad Pro 3 this year, though that would still be a few months away.