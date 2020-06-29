Amazon Singapore is discounting heaps of PC gaming kit – up to 70% off

Whether you've been living in the world of PC gaming for a while now or are just starting to dive in, you'll be plenty familiar with how quickly its cost can add up.

To get the most out of the latest games, you'll need to upgrade your system – CPU, GPU, RAM and so on – and for those that want their system looking the best, you'll need to invest in RGB accessories like keyboards and mice.

Thankfully, Amazon Singapore has launched a massive PC gaming sale online, offering discounts of up to 70% off some hot hardware, accessories, and even full rigs.

If you're keen to make the most of this sale, you'd better hurry, as stock is limited and the offers expire on July 11.

Razer ManO'War 7.1 surround headset | SG$116 (RRP SG$299; save SG$183) This limited edition green headset from the Razer is currently discounted by a significant amount, almost a third of its retail price. With the ability to simulate a 7.1 surround sound setup, in-line controls, and integrated, retractable microphone, this is all you need to immerse yourself in the match – plus, it's compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox One and PS4.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU | SG$302 (RRP SG$489; save SG$187) While the Ryzen 7 2700X hasn't been found for its retail price in a while, this is one of the best savings we've seen on this beat of a CPU. For just over SG$300, you can get AMD's octa-core, 16-thread desktop CPU, plus it comes bundled with a Wraith Prism LED cooler.

