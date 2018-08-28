2018's iPhones could offer much better battery life thanks to new A12 chips

Apple's A11 chip made last year's iPhones exceptional in terms of performance, and thanks to a new chip manufacturing process, we could be seeing another huge boost in 2018, according to Cult of Mac.

TSMC, the Taiwanese company that is exclusively manufacturing Apple's iPhone processors this year, is reportedly implementing a 7 nanometre process for 2018's devices, which should shrink the size of chips by around 30% when compared to the 10 nanometre process that was used on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Promising increased performance and decreased power consumption on its website, TSMC says its 7nm process is said to make the A12 chip 20% faster than last year's A11 chip and 40% more energy efficient.

The A12 chip's power consumption improvements should come as a welcome addition, given recent reports that the iPhone XI's battery might only be 10% bigger than last year's model.

Just how well these innovations will translate to real-world performance and battery life are obviously unknown at this point, although we should find out soon enough: Apple's expected to officially unveil its 2018 lineup in just a couple of weeks' time, on September 12.