How to watch The King online and stream the Luca Zingaretti TV show from anywhere

At San Michele, prison warden Bruno Testori lays down the law, maintaining order by imposing his own warped sense of justice on the inmates. However, a series of unexplained events rocks the foundation of his house of cards, leading Il Re to realise that this isn't his kingdom anymore. Luca Zingaretti stars in this hard-hitting Italian drama, and you can read on to find out how to watch The King online wherever you are in the world.

Watch The King online Premiere: Tuesday, April 19 (UK) New episodes: every Tuesday at 10pm BST on Sky Stream: Sky (UK) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free

Great crisis brings great opportunity, and when bad things start happening to the biggest players in San Michele's corridors of power, Testori knows he'll have to move quickly to restore the status quo he's spilt so much blood to establish.

Will the dictator's iron fist be enough to quell the clamor triggered by the prison's newfound power vacuum?

Increasingly isolated just as the battle lines for the prison's drugs trade are drawn and uneasy truces between factions begin to waver, Testori takes his methods to new extremes in order to keep his seat at the head of the table.

But he's no longer the sharpest mind on the block, and it's not just the inmates he has to worry about. Read on as we detail how to watch The King online where you are.

Fantastic Italian TV: how to watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 online

How to watch The King online in the UK

In the UK, The King airs at 10pm BST on Sky Atlantic every Tuesday night, starting April 19. Subscribers can also stream The King via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. If you don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV).

Watch The King online from anywhere

If you're abroad when The King airs, geo-restrictions will block you from watching on your usual streaming service.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. By downloading and installing a VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. So you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your usual streaming service without a problem.

Use a VPN to watch The King from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Our experts have tried and tested all the best VPNs on the market and ExpressVPN is their top pick. Lightning-quick speeds, impressive security features, and the ability to bypass even the toughest of geo-blocks, make it one of the best out there. What's more, ExpressVPN is compatible with a huge range of devices such as iOS and Android devices, Xbox, PlayStation, Fire TV, and more. Sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months of ExpressVPN free. Better still, if you're not impressed with the service, let them know within 30 days to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Related: how to watch Gomorrah season 5 online

Can I watch The King in the US, Canada, and Australia?

At the time of publication there's no word on when The King will air in the US, Canada or Australia.

If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is to use one of the best VPN service providers as described above.

Do bear in mind that some paid streaming services require a credit card based in the same country as the service.