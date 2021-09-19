The cheapest unlocked iPhone 13 SIM-free prices in September 2021

iPhone 13 Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: September 24 2021

Launch Price: $799 | £779 | AU$1,349

Platform: iOS 15

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Camera: 12 + 12MP

Screen: 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR

Colours: Silver, Graphite, Gold, and the new Pacific Blue hue

iPhone 13 deals aren't in short supply, yet for the really juicy savings, it's all about the unlocked iPhone 13 SIM-free deals. These let you get your hands on the latest iPhone but without the weighty contract hanging off you.

The key is that you'll need to be able to buy the iPhone 13 outright so you can put in any SIM you want. How much is the iPhone 13 SIM-free unlocked? Pricing runs at $799, £779, AU$1349.

So not cheap, but for the best, would you expect any less these days? So what do you get for that? For a start this is Apple designed so it looks great with the metallic frame, edge display and svelte camera lenses.

Talking of the screen, this is still a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR so you get all the pixels you need but now with a far brighter viewing experience – ideal for gaming and streaming video. Powering everything is the latest 6-core A15 CPU meaning the smoothness never need to judder, even when streaming over 5G.

The cameras are stunning with those dual 12MP snappers now arranged in a diagonal position. The new wide-angle camera with larger sensor gets you more light with less noise for better photographic end results. Plus the new Cinematic Mode makes for film quality video capture done easily.

The battery has been upgraded in size to get you 2.5 hours longer battery life in a day. That's a combination of the more efficient chip, bigger battery, and smarter software.

Just want to see where to buy? We've listed the best SIM-free iPhone 13 unlocked deals down below for you to compare and pick out the absolute best option for you.

Today's cheapest iPhone 13 unlocked / SIM free prices: