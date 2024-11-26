You won't need another gaming PC for years after getting on this excellent Black Friday PC deal

With Black Friday now fully underway, some truly excellent deals can sometimes go under the radar amidst all the excitement of the massive event. But luckily, this one gaming PC deal will not be one of those.

Black Friday deals season is one of the best ways to save tons of money on tech products, especially gaming PCs, which can sometimes be quite overpriced. And one of the best cheap gaming PC deals is this iBUYPOWER rig.

• Shop more deals at Amazon

You can get your hands on an iBUYPOWER Scale Gaming Desktop PC for $699.99 at Best Buy. For that price, less than $700, you will receive an Intel Core i5 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage. Getting the 4000-series card alone is worth the cost of entrance, and the other great specs make it even better.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see your region's best iBUYPOWER gaming PC deals.)

Today's best iBUYPOWER gaming desktop PC deal

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop PC: was $949.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy This gaming PC is the perfect gift for the budget-minded shopper looking for an affordable rig to handle all their PC games. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage. For under $700, it feels almost illegal.

While there's very little issue with this iBUYPOWER desktop gaming PC, there is something I noticed in the listing. The storage type is listed as NVMe, while under the specs section, it says an SSD/HDD combo.

Hopefully, it's the latter, as those types are perfect for gaming due to their high speed and performance. However, if it's NVMe, that's not an ideal gaming storage type as the transfer speed is lower. Since this is a budget rig, it's far from a deal breaker, but it does undermine the powerful graphics card.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US