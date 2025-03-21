Don't wait 'til Amazon's Big Spring Sale: this top portable Bluetooth speaker is 43% off now, £10 cheaper than ever!

Deals
By published

Don't hang around 'til next week – nab a £39 speaker now!

Ultimate Ears Miniroll in pink, on teal background with TR&#039;s &#039;Lowest Price&#039; badge
(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

In case you haven't heard, it's Amazon sale time again: the retail giant's Amazon Big Spring Sale kicks off officially next week (March 25 - March 31), although this side of the pond, we've seen Amazon going early on its own Big Spring Sale extravaganza.

And for me, top of the pile is this all-new lowest-price Ultimate Ears Miniroll 43% deal – it was £69.99, now £39.99 at Amazon, and good for black, white and pink colourways.

To save you doing the maths, that's a huge 43% off (we know, our header to our main deals pages only lists savings of up to 40%, but this is even better!) and although this classy little crumpet-type speaker has been reduced beforehand, the current all-time low saving is £10 cheaper than it's ever been, so you know you're getting a great deal.

Today's best Ultimate Ears Miniroll deal

Ultimate Ears Miniroll
Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Not had the pleasure of this little bun-shaped beauty? Don't worry – it only arrived in September 2024. Have a quick glance at our glowing Ultimate Ears Miniroll review for the full scoop but in a nutshell, it's one of the cutest portable speakers around and although it has dropped to a penny under £50 before (late last year) it's never been discounted by this much 'til now. Our advice? For a tenner less than it's ever been (or a whopping 43% off the RRP) it's one of the best deals going, and it'll set you up for an Easter break.

View Deal

I know, the word Miniroll makes me hungry for a Cadbury's treat too (as do the images in our full Ultimate Ears Miniroll review) but look past that and there's really so much to enjoy here for the money.

First off, that bass: for a speaker the size of a crumpet, it brings it. There's a limit to the scale and volume of its audio output obviously (it's great for a picnic, tent, or the beach; less suitable for a 200-seat wedding venue) but what it can do, it does very well indeed.

You get a useful strap to carry it around, but even if you were to drop it in a puddle, its IP67 rating means it'll survive a good deal of dust, dirt, or sand and it is certified waterproof to a depth of one meter for 30 minutes. So even at the wettest of UK festivals or the longest of rainy Easter Sunday hikes, it'll be OK.

There's no companion app support, so no EQ options and extra whistles and bells, but if that doesn't worry you (and for the money, it really shouldn't) it's a great option. Also, you can pair two sources at the same time if you're sharing playlist duties, or daisy-chain as many Minirolls as you'd like to really amp up the audio – and at this price, it's certainly worth buying more than one.

Becky Scarrott
Becky Scarrott
Audio Editor

Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.  

